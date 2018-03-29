Renovated ‘staycation’ getaway among the clouds

The Yokohama Royal Park Hotel has completed renovations of its Sky Resort Floors on the 60th to 64th floors, modeled after the concept “staycation” — a vacation taken from home. Fabulous night city views and a resort-like atmosphere can be enjoyed from the high-rise floors.

Each room functions as a media hub that provides a Bluetooth connection between a guest’s smartphone and the room’s audiovisual equipment; headboards are equipped with power outlets and USB terminals for charging.

The deep window sills are extended to double as counters for relaxing with drinks, having meals or doing desk work while overlooking a superb view. The counters are named “palettes,” while the rooms are called “ateliers” with the hope that all the guests embrace their stays, painting their own unique versions of work and play. Additionally, each room has a Nestle coffee machine and bath set from the L’Occitane Verbena Collection.

The new, graceful rooms were designed by interior designer Mark Ito of Mark Ito Design Inc. and MID Japan Inc., an expert in hotel interior designs.

The Yokohama Royal Park Hotel is located in the Yokohama Landmark Tower, three minutes from Minatomirai Station and five minutes from Sakuragicho Station. For more information or reservation, visit www.yrph.com or call 045-221-1111.

Easter treats from globally-renowned pastry chef

The Shop N.Y. Lounge Boutique located on the first floor of the InterContinental Tokyo Bay is selling chocolate Easter eggs made by renowned Executive Chef and Patissier Junji Tokunaga until April 30.

The pastry chef, who won silver in 2015 World Pastry Cup that is held in France every two years, is putting out three new designs in addition to his popular chocolate Easter egg chicken. This year will feature a ladybug with flowers, an Easter bunny and a unique fried egg jumping out of an eggshell.

The pastry shop is also expanding its menu with seasonal cherry blossom-flavored cakes. Among them are a cremet d’anjou (cheese-based dessert served with seasonal fruit) and St. Honore cake (puff pastry topped with cream puffs and whipped cream). There is also a Le Poisson d’Avril fish-shaped pie for April Fools’ Day and koinobori (carp-shaped streamer) rolls with strawberries for Children’s Day, as well as a cheesecake topped with chocolate carnations for Mother’s Day that are available for a limited time in May.Any one of the chocolate Easter eggs is priced at ¥3,900. The cakes are priced from ¥500 to ¥3,600. All prices exclude tax. The pastry shop is open every day from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Hotel InterContinental Tokyo Bay is eight minutes from Hamamatsucho Station. For more information or reservation, visit http://www.interconti-tokyo.com/restaurant/patisserie/ or call 03-5404-7895.

Oceanside resort now accepting reservations

The Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island Okinawa, slated to open in late August as the first Hyatt beach resort in Japan, is now accepting reservations for Sept. 1 onward.

Located about one hour from Naha Airport by car, the hotel will have 344 rooms total in two separate complexes — The Island and The Beach House. Of the 344 rooms, 320 will be in a seven-story wing on Seragaki Island. The remaining 24 will be part of a three-story beach house across the lagoon on the main island of Okinawa where guests can unwind before the stretch of vast ocean.

Six dining facilities will offer notable culinary experiences featuring locally grown heirloom produce and the catch of the day from Okinawan waters.

The on-site Seragaki Island Chapel seats up to 40 people and will have a 10-meter aisle stretching toward the sea. Now that room reservations are open, prospective brides, grooms and their wedding parties can book and plan their entire destination wedding at the beach resort.

Guests can freely access the fitness center, spa and indoor or outdoor pools. Every room has an open-air balcony, 55-inch 4K Plasma TV and free Wi-Fi.

Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island Okinawa is about one hour from Naha airport by bus or taxi. For more information or reservation, visit hyattregencyseragaki.jp or call 098-966-2589.