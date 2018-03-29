Celebrating Buddha’s birthday

On April 8, Buddha’s birth will be celebrated at Sampozan Muryojuji Temple, the head temple of the Nenbutsushu Buddhist Sect of Japan, in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture.

Visitors are welcome to take part in the ceremony hosted by the World Buddhist Supreme Conference Headquarters, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the temple’s Royal Grand Hall of Buddhism.

At 9:30 a.m., kindergarten-age children will march on a path in the temple in an event called Chigo Oneri Kuyo, in which families form a connection with Buddha and share their joy together.

The date was designated International Buddhist Day by supreme leaders from 41 countries on five continents who gathered at the Sixth Buddhist Summit at the temple in December 2014. The day will be marked in 47 countries.

The temple’s address is 1136 Kami-Mikusa, Kato, Hyogo Prefecture. It is about 40 minutes by taxi from Shin-Sanda Station on the JR West Fukuchiyama Line. The event is free of charge and no reservation is necessary.