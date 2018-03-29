Hands-on learning at academy

The Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy (JVTA), one of the leading schools in Tokyo for training professional visual media translators, has opened the Japanese Language and Media Institute (JLMI), helping students obtain communication skills in Japanese.

JLMI’s purpose is not only to help students improve Japanese proficiency, but also support non-Japanese students in understanding business manners and culture unique to Japan, as well as how the media industry works. It is also committed to supporting students as they master how to apply this knowledge practically.

The institution provides students with JVTA’s career development services, offering opportunities to participate in internship programs and matching events with companies, as well as individual access to information about media-related and other companies.

In the past, JLMI offered classes teaching how to make promotional videos in Japanese and the basics of video translation between Japanese and English.

