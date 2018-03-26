Reserve a cherry blossom viewing spot in Fukuoka

Sample newspaper article

福岡県は3月22日、九州一の繁華街、福岡市・天神にある県営の天神中央公園に例年設けている予約制の花見区画を有料化し、花見客への提供を始めた。今春のインターネット予約システム導入に合わせた。「花見の一等地を簡単に予約できるメリットがあり、公平性の観点から一定の負担が必要と判断した」と説明、全国的にも珍しい取り組みとしている。

全国で例年繰り返される場所取り競争にも 一石を投じそうだ。

20～30人用の1区画で2時間500円を徴収。公園管理事務所によると利用者からは「早朝から予約に並ぶ必要がなくなった」など肯定的な声が多いという。区画外は無料で利用 できる。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

福岡県 ふくおかけん Fukuoka Prefecture

九州 一 きゅうしゅう いち Kyushu’s No. 1

繁華街 はんかがい downtown

福岡市 ふくおかし city of Fukuoka

天神 てんじん Tenjin (an area of the city)

県営 けんえい managed by the prefecture

天神中央公園 てんじんちゅうおうこうえん Tenjin Central Park

例年 れいねん every year

設ける もうける to prepare ahead of time

予約制 よやくせい on a reservation basis

花見 はなみ cherry blossom viewing

区画 くかく section

有料化 ゆうりょうか charged

花見客 はなみきゃく cherry blossom viewer

提供 ていきょう offer

始め はじめ beginning

今春 こんしゅん this spring

導入 どうにゅう introduction

合わせる あわせる to connect

一等地 いっとうち best district in town

簡単 かんたん easy

公平性 こうへいせい fairness

観点 かんてん point of view

一定 いってい standardized

負担 ふたん charge

必要 ひつよう necessary

判断 はんだん decision

説明 せつめい explanation

全国的 ぜんこくてき nationwide

珍しい めずらしい new

取り組み とりくみ effort

繰り返す くりかえす to repeat

場所 ばしょ spot

取り とり collector

競争 きょうそう contest

一石を投じる いっせきをとうじる to create a stir

徴収 ちょうしゅう levy

公園管理事務所 こうえんかんりじむしょ park management office

利用者 りようしゃ user

早朝 そうちょう early morning

並ぶ ならぶ to line up

肯定的 こうていてき affirmative

声 こえ voice

多い おおい

~外 ~がい outside of ~

無料 むりょう free of charge

利用 りよう to use

Quick questions

1) 花見区画が予約ができる公園はどこにありますか。

2) 予約をしたい人は早朝並ばないといけないですか。

3) 1区画はいくらですか。何時間使えますか。

Translation

Starting March 22, Fukuoka Prefecture is offering cherry blossom viewers the option to reserve a prepaid space for cherry blossom viewing in Tenjin Central Park (which is under prefectural management), located in Kyushu’s most famous downtown area, Tenjin, in the city of Fukuoka. While they do this every year, this spring they are introducing an online reservation system.

“One benefit is that you can easily reserve the best spot for cherry blossom viewing, and it’s a standardized system, which makes the process fair,” they explained. There is also an effort to introduce the system nationwide.

The system would likely put an end to the cherry blossom viewing spot-taking contests that happen all over the country every year.

It costs ¥500 for one spot for 20 to 30 people for two hours. The park management office says many people have backed the decision, saying it is no longer necessary for people to start lining up early in the morning. The areas outside of the reserved section are free to use.

Answers

1) Where is the park where you can reserve a cherry blossom viewing spot?

福岡市。

The city of Fukuoka.

2) Do people who want to reserve a spot have to line up early in the morning?

いいえ。

No.

3) How much does one spot cost? For how long can you use it?

500円、2時間。

¥500 for two hours.