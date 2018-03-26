Let’s discuss the sushi restaurant YouTube video

This week’s featured article

PATRICK ST. MICHEL, CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Every piece of content on the internet can be divisive these days, even the innocuous stuff. This truism was on full display over the past week and a half thanks to a now-removed YouTube video set in a Tokyo sushi restaurant, which charmed many Western viewers and angered a few Japanese.

On March 6, Tokyo-based American YouTuber Tkyosam posted a video to his channel showing him placing a GoPro on a conveyor belt at sushi restaurant chain Sushiro. The device moved around the revolving belt, recording other customers as they ate. Some don’t see the camera, others point it out, while several happily wave at it. When it reaches the back, an employee plucks it off the belt and consults what appears to be a manager about what to do. After a minute and a half of being pointed at a wall, the camera is returned to its owner.

The video, originally titled “Camera goes on Japanese sushi conveyor belt — TROUBLE!!!” before being taken down last week, features some cute shots. Tkyosam’s video went viral, and topped 636,000 views before it was removed. Dozens of English-language websites shared it.

“Putting a GoPro on a sushi conveyor belt makes for a surprisingly relaxing video,” says Mashable. “Charming footage gives glimpse into the lives of chatting diners,” reads part of The Daily Mail’s exhausting headline.

Japanese netizens had a very different reaction. An article on J-Cast News highlighted the major complaints, primarily hygiene concerns and the lack of permission given by those filmed. Sushiro issued a press release saying they did not consent to the video being taken, and promised customers they had cleaned the conveyor belt. On Thursday, the chain banned customers from filming inside its restaurants altogether.

YouTubers spoke at length on the video, and many Japanese netizens left negative comments beneath the video, prompting Tkyosam to respond to the “haters” in a passionate post that was soon replaced with something resembling diplomacy.

That, however, is no longer visible, as Tkyosam appears to have either removed the video or made it private. This might be due to further media scrutiny — morning show “Mezamashi Terebi” aired a report on the saga, featuring a lawyer saying the YouTuber could face three years in jail or a ¥5 million fine. That sounds like a worst-case scenario sprinkled in for some extra drama, but it does underline how negatively many in Japan perceived the stunt.

First published in The Japan Times on March 18.

Warm up

One-minute chat about YouTube.

Game

Collect words related to video, e.g., camera, memory, film.

New words

1) glimpse: a quick look, e.g., He caught a glimpse of the driver as the car drove away.

2) netizen: “net citizen” or internet user, e.g., Netizens were angry about the offensive tweet.

Guess the headline

Reactions to Go_ _ _ sushi train video reflect gaps in et_ _ _ _ _ _ _ between East and West

Questions

1) How was the video made?

2) How did non-Japanese viewers react?

3) How did Japanese viewers react?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you watch YouTube ? What kind of videos do you watch?

2) What do you think about this issue?

3) Should YouTube bring in stricter rules?

Reference

SNSにビデオをあげることで誰もが番組プロデューサーのようになれる時代がきました。

素人目線で作られるコンテンツだからこその面白さがある一方で、プロの制作会社であればありえないような行為も行い撮影・発信するためにおこる問題も増えてきています。

YouTubeがTVのような影響力となりつつある今、何に気を付けていけばよいのでしょうか。朝の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。