Eiichi Sato: Fate written in the star rubies

Eiichi Sato peers through a gemologist’s loupe and shines a lamp down onto the small pink-red stone that glistens against the black felt cloth below. “Take a look,” he urges. “It’s pretty cool.”

It’s barely noticeable at first, but once the eyes adjust and the angles and light align, somewhere deep inside the gemstone can be seen a sparkling six-pointed star.

It is, indeed, pretty dope.

“It’s very beautiful, but also very mysterious, a result of a geological process that’s nothing short of a miracle,” says Sato, 49, as he picks up another item of his self-designed star ruby jewelry inside his store, which is located on a chaotic crossroad in central Hanoi. “Thanks to the star ruby, my life changed completely. If I hadn’t found it, I’d probably still be in Japan doing something very different.”

Although he was unaware of it at the time, Sato’s journey to the Vietnamese capital began during childhood, when he developed an insatiable appetite for the world outside his family home, which was nestled in the verdant foothills of Mount Fuji in Yamanashi Prefecture.

Those interests blossomed during junior high school, when he would surf the airwaves for clandestine bedtime meetings with radio programs such as “Voice of Vietnam.” He quickly fell in love with stories about a people and culture that were at odds with the more established images he had learned at school.

“Vietnam was a place synonymous with war, and other than that I had no other clear image about the country,” he says. “But through shortwave radio I learned about the people, the rich culture, the beautiful beaches, clear waters and other natural scenery. It gave a picture of a peaceful place quite different from what I had imagined. I was completely fascinated.”

With his interests firmly fixed on foreign shores, Sato decided he needed more than just a passport to get him there. At university he studied geography and Chinese and spent a study year in Taiwan, where he immersed himself in the language and culture.

It was during that year abroad that Sato caught wind of a discovery that would change his life forever. It was 1987, and his beloved radio was reporting the first unearthing in Vietnam of the star ruby, an extremely rare type of ruby.

Although he had already been offered a job with a Japanese travel company — work he thought would facilitate his deep desire to travel — he decided to take up employment with a gemstone venture in Hanoi, which was being set up by an equally excited relative who was already operating a gemstone business in Bangkok.

“It was another happy coincidence that just about the time of the star ruby find in Vietnam, my relative had been contacted by some Vietnamese companies that were looking for a business partner,” Sato explains. “He was looking for someone to set it all up, so I jumped on the next plane.”

The first few years were far from plain sailing. With no real experience in the jewelry business, Sato enlisted the help of some locals, who were fresh out of school but had knowledge of the trade.

They bunked in a dormitory and under Sato’s leadership formed a kind of cooperative venture, where local Vietnamese craftsmen could share ideas and establish business connections.

“I had virtually no Vietnamese language ability, but this was an important education for me,” Sato says, adding that while he missed Japan at first, the lifelong bonds he formed during these early years helped to establish a deep love for his adopted homeland.

To speed up that education process, Sato got creative, knocking on the doors of Japanese expats to tap into a very knowledgeable source: Japanese housewives with time aplenty to spare.

Most of them were wives of businesspeople and bankers who were in Vietnam on overseas assignments,” says Sato. “They were smart, very kind and knew all about jewelry, what designs were fashionable, and so on. I learned so much from them and owe them a huge debt of gratitude. Many of them are still valued customers, even after they moved elsewhere or back to Japan.”

Within three years, Sato’s venture was beginning to find some traction, but efforts to get into the star ruby mining business had proved difficult, Sato says.

“It had already become saturated by Chinese and Thai prospectors, who had heard about the high quality of the stone,” he explains, adding that to date the star ruby has only been found in a few countries, including Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

International grading of the stone is made on a scale ranging between 40 and 100. Along with Myanmar’s, Vietnam’s star rubies, which were uncovered in Yen Bai province, just north of Hanoi, are the only ones to be graded above 80 or “Class A,” Sato adds.

Armed with a rapidly improving grasp of the local lingo and ties in the industry, Sato gradually made inroads into finding a supplier of the stone.

However, it was just at a time when things were starting to look up that tragedy struck.

On a visit back to Japan, Sato got caught up in a vehicle accident that fractured his cervical spinal cord. For three months he was bed-ridden, his head placed in traction. At one point the doctor informed him that he may be permanently paralyzed from the waist down.

“I didn’t think I would be ever able to return to Vietnam,” he says. “I had always thought that I had the strength to stand on my own two feet, but now I suddenly realized how dependent I was on those around me. I felt like this was a kind of message from above saying I still had a lot more things left to do in this life.”

Confounding his doctor’s prognosis, Sato did recover and set about acting on that celestial prod.

Upon his return to Hanoi, he dissolved the gemstone venture and established Star Lotus, a new company whose main objective was to design and trade in star ruby jewelry. “I thought it was time for me to step up to the plate,” he says.

In the intervening years Sato has established a direct link with the mining region and has been there on numerous occasions to source stones, a process he says requires immense patience.

In one day they excavate about 7 tons of earth, and from that we might only find one piece of star ruby that’s the size of a pinhead, he says, adding that on one seven-day expedition to Yen Bai he uncovered 20 pieces of varying sizes.

He has even kept a couple for himself.

“People often point out that the countries in which star rubies can be found have been ridden by conflict, as though the stone has made them power crazy,” Sato says. “I truly believe it’s a stone that possesses great power and has helped me overcome many problems. One or two pieces can bring happiness — but I don’t need any more. That would be greedy.”

Profile

Name: Eiichi Sato

Profession: Gemologist

Hometown: Yamanashi

Age: 49

Key moments in career:

1987 — Spends study year in Taiwan, hears about finding of star ruby in Vietnam.

1990 — Moves to Vietnam, sets up gemstone cooperative

2012 — Has life threatening accident on return to Japan

2013 — Sets up Star Lotus

Words to live by: “Better to have tried and failed than never tried at all.”