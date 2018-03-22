Spring buffet inspired by Shimane Prefecture

A dinner buffet, Night Kitchen Stadium — Premium Ingredients from Shimane, is available at The Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu’s Cafe Tosca until April 15.

The menu is produced by executive chef Katsuya Ogawa, who visited Shimane Prefecture to gain inspiration for creating dishes that bring out the beauty and delicacy of Shimane’s local marine, agricultural and livestock products.

Chefs also have a roster of dishes they prepare in front of guests. Among the five dishes is a peperoncino pasta with orochi no tsume (Japanese chili pepper), Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and camborough fuyō pork shabu-shabu (hot pot). Camborough fuyō pork is premium pork improved through a special program developed by Cambridge and Edinburgh Universities. Other menu options include yamato-imo yam fricassee with black pepper and thyme, pilaf of ginger and Japanese freshwater clams from Lake Shinji.

On March 24, the executive chef Masato Ueno from the Matsue Excel Hotel Tokyu will collaborate with Ogawa to serve a few limited dishes.

The two-hour buffet dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays, and at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Priced at ¥5,800 and ¥6,800 per person respectively (tax and service fee included).

The Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu is one minute from Minatomirai Station or 10 minutes from JR Sakuragicho Station. For more information, access ybht.co.jp or call 045-682-2222.

‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ to deluxe lunch

Pierre Gagnaire, located on the 36th floor of the ANA InterContinental Tokyo, is offering a Pink Ladies Lunch exclusively for women every Wednesday until Dec. 19. The dress code for ladies is pink clothes or accessories. This is a great opportunity to dress up with friends and enjoy exclusive cuisine.

The eponymous Gagnaire is a renowned French chef who owns restaurants all over the world. The Michelin star chef promises an original menu according to the changing seasons. Customers can also enjoy a beautiful view of Tokyo from the restaurant.

The course consists of feuilletes (puff pastry with sweet or savory filling) to welcome guests, two glasses of rose Champagne, amuse bouches, a main dish of fish or meat, deluxe dessert, coffee or tea and petit fours. Every customer will also be presented with an original gift and a mini bottle of Evian water as they leave.

The lunch menu is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is priced at ¥12,000 per person (tax and 13 percent service fee excluded). There are two private rooms and one semi-private room available free of charge.

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is five minutes from Tameike-sanno Station. For reservation or more information, visit http://anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp/ or call 03-3505-1111.

Western bar transforms for Japanese culture event

Ginza 300Bar Next is holding a Japanese-style event dubbed Yayoi Nights until March 25. The American-style bar has completely transformed into a vision of Japan of yesteryear.

During the period, customers can enjoy Japanese-style cocktails, food, music and even cherry blossom viewing with lanterns inside the bar. The staff will wear traditional kimono and customers are more than welcome to join. The event is a great chance for the younger generation or non-Japanese visitors to discover the beauty of Japanese culture.

The event menu includes matcha beer, bamboo gin tonics, sakura (cherry blossom) mojitos, samurai highballs and other original cocktails. Food options feature yuzu-kosho (green chili-citrus relish) chicken, fukinoto (wild butterbur buds) croquettes and matcha chocolate. Food items and drinks are ¥300 each (tax excluded), and customers are required to buy tickets at the counter and exchange them for drinks or food. Purchasing 10 tickets comes with an additional free ticket. There is no entrance or table charge.

On March 24 and 25, the event will expand to two other Ginza 300Bar locations: Ginza 300Bar 5Chome and Ginza 300Bar 8Chome.

The 300Bar next is four minutes from Exit C2 of Ginza Station. For more information, visit http://www.300bar-next.com/yayoi/ or call 03-3593-8300.