Protests outside Diet continue over Moritomo Gakuen scandal

Sample newspaper article
学校法人「森友学園」に関する決裁文書改ざんに抗議する集会は3月16日夜も国会前で 開かれた。市民からは、政権が国税庁長官を辞任した佐川宣寿氏だけの責任に矮小化しているとして「個人に責任転嫁するな」などと怒りの声が相次ぎ、内閣総辞職を求める シュプレヒコールも上がった。
時折強い風が吹き、冷たい雨が降ったが、 3月12日からの抗議行動では最大規模と なった。歩道に入りきらない参加者が警官隊 ともみ合う場面も。口々に「国家権力を 私物化するな」「安倍政権を倒そう」と 訴えた。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
学校法人 がっこうほうじん (legally) incorporated educational institution
森友学園 もりともがくえん Moritomo Gakuen (academy)
関する かんする to concern
決裁 けっさい approval
文書 ぶんしょ document
改ざん かいざん falsification
抗議 こうぎ protest
集会 しゅうかい rally
3月16日夜 さんがつじゅうろくにちよる the night of March 16
国会 こっかい National Diet
前 まえ in front of
開かれた ひらかれた was held
市民 しみん public
政権 せいけん (political) administration
国税庁 こくぜいちょう National Tax Agency
長官 ちょうかん secretary
辞任 じにん resignation
佐川宣寿氏 さがわのぶひさ Nobuhisa Sagawa
責任 せきにん responsibility
矮小化 わいしょうか trivialize
個人 こじん individual
責任転嫁 せきにんてんか to shift the responsibility for something onto someone
怒り いかり anger
声 こえ voice
相次ぎ あいつぎ one after another
内閣総辞職 ないかくそうじしょく en masse resignation of the Cabinet
求める もとめる to demand
シュプレヒコール speaking in unison
上がった あがった rose up
時折 ときおり sometimes
強い つよい strong
風 かぜ wind
吹き ふき blowing
冷たい つめたい cold
雨 あめ rain
降った ふった to fall (e.g., rain or snow)
抗議行動 こうぎうんどう demonstration
最大規模 さいだいきぼ largest
歩道 ほどう sidewalk
入りきらない はいりきらない can’t fit in
参加者 さんかしゃ participants
警官隊 けいかんたい police force
もみ合う もみあう to struggle with one another
場面 ばめん scene
口々 くちぐち every mouth
国家権力 こっかけんりょく power of the state
私物化 しぶつか misappropriation
安倍政権 あべせいけん Abe administration
倒そう たおそう to overthrow/bring down
訴えた うったえた to complain
Quick questions
1) 政権は決裁文書改ざんは誰の責任だと 言っていますか。
2) 抗議行動はいつから始まりましたか。
3) 市民は何を求めましたか。
Translation
A rally was held in front of the Diet on the night of March 16 to protest the approval of falsified documents concerning the Moritomo Gakuen school corporation. One after another, angry voices rose from the people accusing the administration of trying to downplay the problem by shifting responsibility onto the National Tax Agency secretary who recently quit his post, Nobuhisa Sagawa, who the administration claims is solely responsible. Other voices rose in unison demanding the mass resignation of the Cabinet.
At times, a strong wind blew and cold rain fell, but this was the biggest turnout since the demonstration on March 12. There were so many participants that people could not fit on the sidewalks and there were scuffles with police. From every mouth rose complaints such as “Don’t abuse the power of the state!” and “Let’s bring down the Abe administration!”
Answers
1) Who does the administration claim is responsible for the approval of falsified documents?
佐川宣寿氏。
Nobuhisa Sagawa.
2) When did the demonstrations start?
3月12日。
March 12.
3) What did some of the people demand?
内閣総辞職。
The mass resignation of the Cabinet.