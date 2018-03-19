Protests outside Diet continue over Moritomo Gakuen scandal

Sample newspaper article

学校法人「森友学園」に関する決裁文書改ざんに抗議する集会は3月16日夜も国会前で 開かれた。市民からは、政権が国税庁長官を辞任した佐川宣寿氏だけの責任に矮小化しているとして「個人に責任転嫁するな」などと怒りの声が相次ぎ、内閣総辞職を求める シュプレヒコールも上がった。

時折強い風が吹き、冷たい雨が降ったが、 3月12日からの抗議行動では最大規模と なった。歩道に入りきらない参加者が警官隊 ともみ合う場面も。口々に「国家権力を 私物化するな」「安倍政権を倒そう」と 訴えた。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

学校法人 がっこうほうじん (legally) incorporated educational institution

森友学園 もりともがくえん Moritomo Gakuen (academy)

関する かんする to concern

決裁 けっさい approval

文書 ぶんしょ document

改ざん かいざん falsification

抗議 こうぎ protest

集会 しゅうかい rally

3月16日夜 さんがつじゅうろくにちよる the night of March 16

国会 こっかい National Diet

前 まえ in front of

開かれた ひらかれた was held

市民 しみん public

政権 せいけん (political) administration

国税庁 こくぜいちょう National Tax Agency

長官 ちょうかん secretary

辞任 じにん resignation

佐川宣寿氏 さがわのぶひさ Nobuhisa Sagawa

責任 せきにん responsibility

矮小化 わいしょうか trivialize

個人 こじん individual

責任転嫁 せきにんてんか to shift the responsibility for something onto someone

怒り いかり anger

声 こえ voice

相次ぎ あいつぎ one after another

内閣総辞職 ないかくそうじしょく en masse resignation of the Cabinet

求める もとめる to demand

シュプレヒコール speaking in unison

上がった あがった rose up

時折 ときおり sometimes

強い つよい strong

風 かぜ wind

吹き ふき blowing

冷たい つめたい cold

雨 あめ rain

降った ふった to fall (e.g., rain or snow)

抗議行動 こうぎうんどう demonstration

最大規模 さいだいきぼ largest

歩道 ほどう sidewalk

入りきらない はいりきらない can’t fit in

参加者 さんかしゃ participants

警官隊 けいかんたい police force

もみ合う もみあう to struggle with one another

場面 ばめん scene

口々 くちぐち every mouth

国家権力 こっかけんりょく power of the state

私物化 しぶつか misappropriation

安倍政権 あべせいけん Abe administration

倒そう たおそう to overthrow/bring down

訴えた うったえた to complain

Quick questions

1) 政権は決裁文書改ざんは誰の責任だと 言っていますか。

2) 抗議行動はいつから始まりましたか。

3) 市民は何を求めましたか。

Translation

A rally was held in front of the Diet on the night of March 16 to protest the approval of falsified documents concerning the Moritomo Gakuen school corporation. One after another, angry voices rose from the people accusing the administration of trying to downplay the problem by shifting responsibility onto the National Tax Agency secretary who recently quit his post, Nobuhisa Sagawa, who the administration claims is solely responsible. Other voices rose in unison demanding the mass resignation of the Cabinet.

At times, a strong wind blew and cold rain fell, but this was the biggest turnout since the demonstration on March 12. There were so many participants that people could not fit on the sidewalks and there were scuffles with police. From every mouth rose complaints such as “Don’t abuse the power of the state!” and “Let’s bring down the Abe administration!”

Answers

1) Who does the administration claim is responsible for the approval of falsified documents?

佐川宣寿氏。

Nobuhisa Sagawa.

2) When did the demonstrations start?

3月12日。

March 12.

3) What did some of the people demand?

内閣総辞職。

The mass resignation of the Cabinet.