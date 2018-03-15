Selections abound in afternoon tea

As part of a collection of seasonal afternoon teas dubbed the MOTIF Afternoon Tea Collection, Motif Restaurant & Bar at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is offering Sakura Afternoon Tea until April 30.

Head chef Hiroyuki Asano and his pastry team invite guests to experience a unique afternoon tea, which includes chocolate cake infused with sakura (cherry blossoms) and yuzu citrus-flavored macarons, as well as a selection of 30 different teas and coffee.

Matcha is also included on the menu, as well as a variety of Valrhona hot chocolate with nine different choices of couverture (chocolate made with extra cocoa butter) as an option.

The afternoon tea, available daily between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., is priced at ¥4,500 on weekdays, ¥5,500 on weekends and public holidays (tax and 15 percent service charge excluded). The theme of the new collection, starting May 1, is strawberries.

The Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is three minutes from the Yaesu South Exit of Tokyo Station or Kyobashi Station. For more information or reservations, visit motiftokyo.com or call 03-5222-5810.

Luxury packages fit for a ‘Material Girl’

Through March 31, the Grand Hyatt Tokyo is offering luxurious lodging inspired by Madonna’s lifestyle.

Guests staying in the presidential suite with a private pool will be treated to a diamond-studded gel manicure and an hourlong facial treatment at the hotel’s Nagomi Spa and Fitness using MDNA SKIN products from the singer’s cosmetic line, world-class Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne, a rose bath, candles and rental service of Madonna’s CDs and DVDs in the guests’ rooms. An autograph and a message card from Madonna, a set of MDNA SKIN cosmetics and rose water macarons that Madonna loves are also included in the package. The price for either a single person or a pair is ¥1,000,000 and the package can be booked only once each day.

The grand room or grand executive suite package comes with a message card from Madonna, a set of MDNA SKIN products, a choice of manicure or facial treatment, rose candles and a rose bath, a bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Champagne and rental service of her CDs and DVDs. The price for the rooms ranges from ¥70,000 to ¥207,000 per person.

A portion of the sales will be donated to Madonna’s charity organization Raising Malawi.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.com or call 03-4333-1234.

Chef combines cultures with top-notch cuisine

In line with the hotel’s theme, “East Meets West,” Towers at the Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo uses a variety of carefully selected ingredients from both Japan and overseas.

The restaurant has recently shifted from a modern bistro to a contemporary open kitchen featuring grilled cuisine. It also boasts a substantial selection of wines.

Franckelie Laloum from France, the executive chef of the Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, and the head chef of Towers, has over a decade’s worth of experience at three acclaimed restaurants in France: Michelin three-starred restaurant Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris; Maison Pic in Valence; and La Palme d’Or, a Michelin two-starred restaurant in Cannes.

Laloum has also worked for other luxury hotels in a number of cities, including Shanghai, before joining the Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo. He supervises the creation of menus not only for Towers, but also for the entire hotel’s culinary services.

Other than Akaushi sirloin and rib-eye — red beef from Kumamoto Prefecture selected by Laloum — and the signature poultry pie, the restaurant offers a variety of grilled, roasted and oven-cooked dishes such as rosemary-flavored blue lobster navarin.

Towers is open daily for breakfast and dinner. Brunch is offered on weekends and holidays, and lunch is available on weekdays only.

The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo is directly connected to Exit 8 of Roppongi Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.ritz-carlton.jp/restaurant/ or call 03-6434-8711.