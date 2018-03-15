Chocolate Easter art returns

Valrhona Japon is holding Let’s begin! Chocolat de Easter, an event where visitors can admire artistic chocolate and decorate pieces of their own to take home. The event will take place at Daikanyama Hillside Forum in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward from March 28 to April 1.

Admission is free and no reservation is required.

Throughout the event, some 40 pieces of Easter-themed chocolate art created by top-level patissiers in Japan will be displayed.

On March 31 and April 1, visitors can channel their inspiration into decorating chocolate Easter eggs to take home. There will also be quiz events where participants who answer all 10 questions correctly can win chocolate prizes.

Easter, which falls on April 1 this year, is the day that sees the second-highest consumption of chocolate in France after Christmas Day, according to Valrhona Japan, which started the annual event in 2016.

For more information, visit cdeaster.com .