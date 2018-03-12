Huis Ten Bosch debuts aquatic pod hotel

Sample newspaper article

長崎県佐世保市の大型リゾート施設「ハウステンボス」が新たな集客策の目玉として導入予定の海に浮かぶ移動式の球体型ホテルが 3月6日、報道陣にお披露目された。珍しい宿泊体験を楽しめることをアピールする狙いで、関係者は施設全体の魅力を高める役割を期待している。

海上での移動方法や、利用者が快適に滞在 できるかどうかの検証作業を月内から始めた上で、開業時期を探る。

ホテルは1階が客室、2階は天井がない展望 スペースになっている。一つに付き2～3人が泊まれる予定で、船がホテルをえい航して 同県西海市の大村湾に浮かぶ無人島に移動させるプランを検討しているという。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

長崎県 ながさきけん Nagasaki Prefecture

佐世保市 させぼし Sasebo city

大型 おおがた large

施設 しせつ establishment

新たな あらたな new

集客 しゅうきゃく attracting customers

策 さく plan

目玉 めだま centerpiece

導入 どうにゅう introduction

予定 よてい plans

浮かぶ うかぶ to float

移動 いどう traveling

式 しき style

球体 きゅうたい sphere

型 がた model

報道陣 ほうどうじん press corps

披露目 ひろめ introduction

珍しい めずらしい unusual

宿泊 しゅくはく lodging

体験 たいけん personal experience

楽しめる たのしめる to be able to enjoy

狙い ねらい aim

関係者 かんけいしゃ staff

全体 ぜんたい entirety

魅力 みりょく charm

高める たかめる to enhance

役割 やくわり duties

期待 きたい hope

海上 かいじょう at sea

方法 ほうほう way

利用者 りようしゃ consumer

快適 かいてき comfortable

滞在 たいざい stay

検証 けんしょう inspection

作業 さぎょう work

月内 げつない by the end of the month

始める はじめる to begin

開業 かいぎょう opening a business

時期 じき soon

探る さぐる to look for

階 かい counter for stories of buildings

客室 きゃくしつ guest room

天井 てんじょう ceiling

展望 てんぼう view

付き つき furnished with

泊まる とまる to stay

船 ふね boat

えい航 えいこう towing (a ship)

同県 どうけん the same prefecture

西海市 さいかいし Saikai city

大村湾 おおむらわん Omura Bay

無人島 むじんとう unpopulated island

検討 けんとう discussion

Quick questions

1) ハウステンボスはどうして新しいホテルを 導入しましたか。

2) 今このホテルで泊まることができますか。

3) ホテルはどこからどこに行くよていですか。

Translation

The large resort establishment Huis Ten Bosch in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, introduced its new traveling pod hotel room, designed to float at sea, on March 6 to the media — the centerpiece of a new plan to attract more customers. The aim is to appeal to people looking to enjoy an unusual lodging experience, and the staff hope it will enhance the charm of the entire establishment.

Tests of how it will travel at sea and whether customers will have a comfortable stay will begin by the end of the month, and they are hoping to open the pods to customers soon.

The first floor is the guest room and the second is a viewing space with no ceiling. The plan is for one pod to be furnished for two to three people to stay in. The current plan under discussion is for the hotel rooms to be towed by boat to an unpopulated island located in the city of Saikai in the same prefecture.

Answers

1) Why did Huis Ten Bosch introduce this new hotel?

集客策の一つとして導入しました。

As part of a plan to attract more customers.

2) Is it possible to stay in the hotel now?

いいえ、今は泊まれません。

No, not right now.

3) Where will the hotel rooms go to and from?

佐世保市から西海市にある無人島。

From Sasebo city to an unpopulated island in Saikai city.