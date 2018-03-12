Huis Ten Bosch debuts aquatic pod hotel

Sample newspaper article
長崎県佐世保市の大型リゾート施設「ハウステンボス」が新たな集客策の目玉として導入予定の海に浮かぶ移動式の球体型ホテルが 3月6日、報道陣にお披露目された。珍しい宿泊体験を楽しめることをアピールする狙いで、関係者は施設全体の魅力を高める役割を期待している。
海上での移動方法や、利用者が快適に滞在 できるかどうかの検証作業を月内から始めた上で、開業時期を探る。
ホテルは1階が客室、2階は天井がない展望 スペースになっている。一つに付き2～3人が泊まれる予定で、船がホテルをえい航して 同県西海市の大村湾に浮かぶ無人島に移動させるプランを検討しているという。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
長崎県 ながさきけん Nagasaki Prefecture
佐世保市 させぼし Sasebo city
大型 おおがた large
施設 しせつ establishment
新たな あらたな new
集客 しゅうきゃく attracting customers
策 さく plan
目玉 めだま centerpiece
導入 どうにゅう introduction
予定 よてい plans
浮かぶ うかぶ to float
移動 いどう traveling
式 しき style
球体 きゅうたい sphere
型 がた model
報道陣 ほうどうじん press corps
披露目 ひろめ introduction
珍しい めずらしい unusual
宿泊 しゅくはく lodging
体験 たいけん personal experience
楽しめる たのしめる to be able to enjoy
狙い ねらい aim
関係者 かんけいしゃ staff
全体 ぜんたい entirety
魅力 みりょく charm
高める たかめる to enhance
役割 やくわり duties
期待 きたい hope
海上 かいじょう at sea
方法 ほうほう way
利用者 りようしゃ consumer
快適 かいてき comfortable
滞在 たいざい stay
検証 けんしょう inspection
作業 さぎょう work
月内 げつない by the end of the month
始める はじめる to begin
開業 かいぎょう opening a business
時期 じき soon
探る さぐる to look for
階 かい counter for stories of buildings
客室 きゃくしつ guest room
天井 てんじょう ceiling
展望 てんぼう view
付き つき furnished with
泊まる とまる to stay
船 ふね boat
えい航 えいこう towing (a ship)
同県 どうけん the same prefecture
西海市 さいかいし Saikai city
大村湾 おおむらわん Omura Bay
無人島 むじんとう unpopulated island
検討 けんとう discussion
Quick questions
1) ハウステンボスはどうして新しいホテルを 導入しましたか。
2) 今このホテルで泊まることができますか。
3) ホテルはどこからどこに行くよていですか。
Translation
The large resort establishment Huis Ten Bosch in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, introduced its new traveling pod hotel room, designed to float at sea, on March 6 to the media — the centerpiece of a new plan to attract more customers. The aim is to appeal to people looking to enjoy an unusual lodging experience, and the staff hope it will enhance the charm of the entire establishment.
Tests of how it will travel at sea and whether customers will have a comfortable stay will begin by the end of the month, and they are hoping to open the pods to customers soon.
The first floor is the guest room and the second is a viewing space with no ceiling. The plan is for one pod to be furnished for two to three people to stay in. The current plan under discussion is for the hotel rooms to be towed by boat to an unpopulated island located in the city of Saikai in the same prefecture.
Answers
1) Why did Huis Ten Bosch introduce this new hotel?
集客策の一つとして導入しました。
As part of a plan to attract more customers.
2) Is it possible to stay in the hotel now?
いいえ、今は泊まれません。
No, not right now.
3) Where will the hotel rooms go to and from?
佐世保市から西海市にある無人島。
From Sasebo city to an unpopulated island in Saikai city.