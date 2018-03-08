Sweet and savory White Day treats

Tower’s bar Bellovisto on the 40th floor of the Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, is offering guests its White Day Plate Sakura until March 14.

Spending quality time with a plate of elegant delicacies and a magnificent view can be the ideal White Day gift for a loved one.

Valentine’s Day in Japan typically sees women give presents — mostly chocolates — to men, while exactly one month later, men are expected to give gifts to women in return.

The plate (¥2,613) consists of two hors d’oeuvres, namely a salmon and sour cream tart, and tomato, cream cheese and oregano shortbread, and three kinds of desserts: pie made with three different kinds of berries, salted caramel and white cheese mousse with cherry blossom jelly.

A set that comes with two glasses of Champagne with the plate is available for ¥7,500. Champagne can be chosen from Gosset Grande Reserve Brut or Gosset Grande Rose Brut.

The bar opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays, with live jazz performances starting at 8 p.m. daily. There is a table charge of ¥1,306 per person after 7 p.m. All prices include tax and service charge.

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is five minutes from the West Exit of Shibuya Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.ceruleantower-hotel.com or call 03-3476-3398.

Various genres showcased in unique art fair

The modern art fair “ART in Park Hotel Tokyo” will be held from March 9 to 11 at the Park Hotel Tokyo in Minato Ward’s Shiodome area. The third installment of the event will see hotel rooms turned into galleries for artists. The artists will present select artwork, ranging from paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs to installations using the entire room as a canvass.

Especially noteworthy is that among the 42 galleries participating this year, more than half of them are from outside of Japan, including one from Korea and another from Taiwan.

The art fair, which costs ¥1,500 for a one-day pass, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 9 and 10, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 11. There are also two talks scheduled, as well as an exhibition, at the same time as the fair. The fair will take place on the 26th and 27th floors of Park Hotel Tokyo.

Guests staying at the Park Hotel from March 8 to 10 will have free access to the fair.

The Park Hotel Tokyo is located in the Shiodome Media Tower, which can be directly accessed from Shiodome Station. For more information or reservations, access https://www.aipht.artosaka.jp/ or call 03-6252-1111.

Cherry blossom viewing under the stars

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo in Shiba Park will open a temporary cafe at Shinmei, a shrine located in the hotel, providing an opportunity for people to enjoy spring sakura (cherry blossoms).

It will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. between March 24 and April 8, offering fantastic evening and night views of sakura.

The shrine is usually used for Japanese-style wedding ceremonies, and Shiba Park at the foot of Tokyo Tower is one of the most popular cherry blossom viewing spots in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The picturesque view of Tokyo Tower and cherry blossoms can be taken in while noshing on sakura-themed snacks, sweets and drinks such as sakura-scented pink sandwiches (¥1,500), sakura jelly blancmange with berries (¥1,000) and tonka bean-flavored cheese souffle (¥1,000).

Admission with a soft drink is ¥1,000, while entrance plus an alcoholic beverage is ¥1,500. Additional drinks can be ordered for ¥500 for soft drinks and ¥1,000 for liquor. All prices include tax and service fee.

Under the direction of visual merchandizing and space design specialist Keiji Otaka, the shrine is decorated with pink lanterns, cherry blossom-like illuminations and artfully arranged cherry branches.

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo is two minutes from Akabanebashi Station and three minutes from Shibakoen Station. For further information, please visit www.princehotels.co.jp/parktower or call 03-5400-1111.