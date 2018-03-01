Tuck into spring feast with vibrant bento, cocktails

An exclusive Sakura Afternoon Tea Set (¥5,000) will grace Peter’s menu this spring. The Peninsula Tokyo’s grill restaurant is packing colorful bento with the choicest flavors of the season, such as trout salad, fresh asparagus and prosciutto, crab cakes and mini Peter burgers, rounded out with a lemon and blueberry tart, sakura strawberry lamington cake and chocolate hazelnut cake for dessert. This bento can be ordered from March 18 to April 15.

For guests seeking heartier fare, Peter’s Sakura Dinner is also highly recommended. The meal begins with turbot flatfish from the Goto Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture and sakura jelly, followed by shrimp ragout risotto with saffron cheese, premium Iki beef also from Nagasaki Prefecture and an artistic meringue tart for dessert.

As dusk sets in, guests can unwind over two different original cocktails of the season (¥2,200 per glass) at Peter: The Bar. The gin-based Anniversary Bouquet is a blend of chamomile, elderflower and sakura liqueur, while The New Journey is a delightful concoction of champagne, herbs, dry vermouth and a choice of three kinds of flowers that determine the color of this celebratory cocktail.

The Peninsula Tokyo is connected to Hibiya Station and three minutes from Tokyo Metro Ginza or Yurakucho stations. For more information, visit www.peninsula.com/Tokyo or call 03-6270-2888.

American-style dishes best shared with friends

Newly opened in December, DUMBO is The Strings Omotesando’s bar and grill that serves piping-hot American-style dishes in a space where diners can enjoy their meals while taking in the lively Omotesando street scene.

The space is a fantastic day and night location. Guests can pop in for a casual buffet lunch or midday dessert. Dinner at The Strings offers grilled options and roasts ideal for sharing with friends, as well as the restaurant’s wide selection of craft beer, wine and cocktails.

Among the recommendations straight from DUMBO’s kitchen are its exceptional salad generously heaped with six superfoods, as well as bun-less lamb burgers (¥3,870) that are topped with foie gras and truffle sauce; the tender lamb is prepared with a blend of chef-selected spices. Other mouthwatering dishes include Buffalo chicken wings and grilled black pork (¥3,400) that is matured slowly at an icy temperature to bring out its best flavor and a hearty U.S. T-bone steak (¥8,600) that boasts the perfect combination of a roast and fillet that is perfect for sharing.

The Strings Omotesando is directly connected to the B5 Exit of Tokyo Metro Omotesando Station. For more information visit www.strings-hotel.jp/omotesando or call 03-5778-4566.

‘Teppanyaki,’ Niigata sake mark restaurant reopening

Teppanyaki Kamon in the Imperial Hotel has been completely renovated and will reopen on March 7. The restaurant’s concept is wakon yosai — Japanese spirit combined with Western skill — present in the interior design and shown by the diligent chefs who have melded French cuisine and teppanyaki (iron grill cooking) since its original opening in 1993.

Kamon is highly reputed for offering the finest quality meat befitting the season on its menu, with cuts carefully selected from providers all over the country.

In celebration of its reopening, an exquisite spring dinner course will be served from March 7 to May 9. This course will also feature an exclusive one-night addition on March 29 where the meal will be accompanied by five glasses of Hakkaisan sake from Niigata Prefecture.

This limited spring dinner course is ¥28,000 per person (tax included, service charge excluded) and will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (last order). The dinner course with Hakkaisan sake is limited to 40 people and is ¥45,000 per person (food, drinks, souvenirs and tax included, service charge excluded). It will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (reservation required).

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya Station and six minutes from Yurakucho Station. For more information, please visit www.imperialhotel.co.jp/e/tokyo or call 03-3504-1111.