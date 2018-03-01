RWC ticket sales kick off

Applications for priority tickets have begun for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, to be held in Japan in September and October next year.

Application intake began on Feb. 19 for the so-called rugby family, or Japan Rugby Football Union-registered teams, coaches, referees and staff, as well as members of the JRFU members’ club and the official fan club of the Sunwolves, Japan’s Super Rugby team. Later, host city residents and members of some official support clubs will be able to apply. From Sept. 19, all fans will be able to apply for tickets.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup will be the first Rugby World Cup to be held in Asia. Japan will host the tournament in Tokyo and more than 10 different venues across Japan, from Hokkaido to Kyushu.

Those who wish to apply must do so via the official ticket website www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets. The tickets will be delivered to eligible applicants next summer.

This content is compiled by JT Media Enterprise Division.