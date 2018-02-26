South Korean newspapers praise speedskaters Nao Kodaira and Lee Sang-hwa

Sample newspaper article

平昌冬季五輪のスピードスケート女子500メートルで小平奈緒選手が韓国の李相花選手を抑えて優勝したことを受け韓国各紙は2月19日、小平選手が競技後、李選手に韓国語で「チャレッソ（よくやったね）」と声を掛けたなどと詳報し、これまで2人が刺激し合って実力を高めてきたとして「ライバルの力」 などと伝えた。

中央日報（電子版）は2人が「まるで一つのチームで金、銀メダルを取ったかのように 互いをいたわった」と表現。李選手が小平 選手に寄りかかるように抱き合う写真が、 インターネット上で「五輪の意味を伝える写真」「美しい光景」と称賛されていると 伝えた。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

平昌冬季五輪 ピョンチャンとうきごりん Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

女子 じょし women

小平奈緒 こだいらなお Nao Kodaira

韓国 かんこく South Korea

李相花 イ・サンファ Lee Sang-hwa

選手 せんしゅ athlete

抑えて おさえて to gain control of something

優勝 ゆうしょう to win

受ける うける to get

韓国各紙 かんこくかくし all South Korean newspapers

2月19日 にがつじゅうくにち Feb. 19

競技後 きょうぎご after the event

韓国語 かんこくご Korean (language)

声を掛ける こえをかける to call out to

詳報 しょうほう full report

2人 ふたり two people

刺激 しげき motivation

合う あう to do … to each other

実力 じつりょく true ability

高める たかめる to lift up, to increase

力 ちから power

伝える つたえる to tell, to report

中央日報 ちゅうおうにっぽう JoongAng Ilbo (a South Korean newspaper)

電子版 でんしばん online edition

金 きん gold

銀 ぎん silver

取った とった won

互い たがい mutual

表現 ひょうげん expression

寄りかかる よりかかる to lean on

抱き合う だきあう to hug

写真 しゃしん picture

上 じょう on (the internet)

意味 いみ meaning

美しい うつくしい beautiful

光景 こうけい sight

称賛 しょうさん praise

Quick questions

1) 競技後小平選手は李選手に何を言い ましたか。

2) 韓国各紙は何について詳報をしましたか。

3) 小平選手は何のメダルを取りましたか。

Translation

Nao Kodaira beat South Korea’s Lee Sang-hwa to win the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics women’s 500 meter speedskating event. All the South Korean newspapers gave a full report on Feb. 19 of Kodaira calling out to Lee in Korean “Well done!” after the event. They also talked about “the power of rivals” and how the two have motivated each other and pushed each other to be the best they can be.

The online edition of the JoongAng Ilbo said of the two, “They treated each other as if they’d won the gold and silver medals as one team.” They also reported on the pictures of Lee and Kodaira leaning on each other in a hug, with captions on the internet praising the speedskaters, saying things such as “a picture showing the meaning of the Olympics” and “a beautiful sight.”

Answers

1) What did Kodaira say to Lee after the event?

よくやったね。

Good job.

2) What did many of the Korean newspapers report on?

小平が李に声を掛けたことと二人の「ライバルの力」。

How Kodaira called out to Lee and “the power of rivals.”

3) What medal did Kodaira win?

金メダル。

The gold medal.