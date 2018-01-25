Capsule hotel provides sauna and nap options

Do-c launched in Ebisu in December as a 24-hour accommodation service with sauna and capsule units for sleeping. It offers short stays for relaxation, as well as overnight stays for travelers.

The temperature of the sauna is a toasty 90 degrees, with Toto brand water pillars and ceiling showers to soothe and refresh. The shower temperature can also be adjusted in five degree increments to match guest preferences.

The sauna features loyly, an authentic Finnish-style experience where guests can splash fresh mint water over hot stones to create clouds of cleansing steam.

The sauna is ¥1,000 for the first hour and an additional ¥500 for each hour afterward. Overnight accommodation in a capsule unit starts from ¥4,900 per person with unlimited access to the sauna. There is also an opening price from ¥1,900 that may be enjoyed up to one year.

For ¥1,500 for the first hour and ¥500 for each additional hour, capsule units can be rented for naps. This plan also includes access to the sauna.

The hotel is located on the second through ninth floors. There is a second-floor lounge and separate floors for men and women. All prices include tax.

Do-c Ebisu is one minute from Ebisu Station East Exit. For more information, access do-c.jp/en/.

Updated fitness room offers latest equipment

The Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa has reopened its fitness room after renovations that included expansion work and the installation of new training machines.

In a first for hotels, Queenax, a multifunctional training machine that offers 18 training options, was installed in the room. The machine can be adjusted to change the method, intensity, distance and heights of training to suit each person’s athletic ability. It is useful for both group and personal training activities, offering many different exercises that can be performed individually or as part of a circuit.

Other additions include the newest model of the Assault AirRunner treadmill and the Rotary Torso machine that strengthen mainly the legs and core. Fitness programs will also be updated to make the best use of the expanded space and new machines.

Guests who enroll by the end of January will receive various rewards, such as an invitation to lunch. Enrollment is ¥11,000 and monthly membership fees start from ¥11,000. Overnight visitors are given free access to the fitness room 24 hours a day, and a one-time use without accommodation is also available for ¥3,000. Prices exclude tax.

The Hilton Odawara Resort & Spa is 15 minutes by car from Odawara Station. There is a shuttle bus from the station on weekdays, as well as a daily shuttle bus service from Nebukawa Station, two stops from Odawara. For more information, visit www.hiltonodawara.jp or call 0465-29-1000.

Renovated restaurants and new dessert shop

This March, two restaurants at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo will undergo an elegant makeover courtesy of Tokyo-based Design Studio Spin. The Michelin-starred Azure 45 that specializes in creative modern cuisine is being redesigned, as is Towers, which will reopen as a contemporary grill restaurant.

A new shop, La Boutique Chocolates & Pastries, will open simultaneously, featuring monochromatic urban decor and offering signature cubed cake and premium housemade chocolate pralines. This spring, the shop will showcase the sweet and juicy Kiyomi orange.

After shifting from a modern bistro to a contemporary open kitchen, the Towers will feature succulent beef, fresh seasonal seafood and vegetables accompanied by a variety of sauces. The chef recommends the Akaushi prime rib that is matured for 40 days, as well as chicken and foie gras wrapped in pie crust. A wide variety of a la carte dishes are also on the menu; seasonal smoked fish and rosemary-scented lobster navarin with vegetables are among them. A selection of wines from around the world are also available to elevate the dining experience. Lunch, brunch (available on Sat., Sun. and holidays) and dinner are available from ¥3,300, ¥6,500 and ¥6,800 respectively (tax and service charge excluded).

The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo is located in Tokyo Midtown, directly connected to Roppongi Station. For more information or reservation, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/japan/tokyo or call 03-3423-8000.