In Nara, taking a break with a humongous bowl of tea

Sample newspaper article

奈良市の西大寺で１月15日、顔がすっぽり 隠れるほど大きな茶わんを回し飲みし、新春の一服を味わう恒例行事「大茶盛り」の初釜が開かれた。

茶わんは重さ5キロ前後。同じ味を分かち 合い結束を強める「一味和合」の精神のもと、750年以上受け継がれる伝統の茶儀。

13世紀前半に寺の復興に尽力した高僧・叡尊が、当時は薬として貴重だった茶を民衆に 分け与えたのが始まりとされる。

大阪府泉大津市からの参拝者の一人は「昔にタイムスリップした気持ちだった。お茶は薬だったと聞いたので、元気で充実した1年を過ごせたら」と笑顔だった。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

奈良市 (ならし) the city of Nara

西大寺 (さいだいじ) Saidaiji Temple

顔 (かお) face

隠れる (かくれる) hide

茶わん (ちゃわん) tea bowl

回し (まわし) to pass around

飲み (のみ) drink

新春 (しんしゅん) new year

一服 (いっぷく) a break

味わう (あじわう) to taste

恒例行事 (こうれいぎょうじ) annual event

大茶盛り (おおちゃもり) O-chamori

初釜 (はつがま) first tea ceremony of the year

開かれた (あかれた) occurred

重さ (おもさ) weight

前後 (ぜんご) around

同じ (おなじ) the same

味 (あじ) taste

分かち合い (わかちあい) to share

結束 (けっそく) unity

強める (つよめる) to strengthen

一味和合 (いちみわごう) ichimi-wagō

精神 (せいしん) intention

以上 (いじょう) over

受け継がれる (うけつがれる) passed down

伝統 (でんとう) tradition

茶儀 (ちゃぎ) tea ceremony

13世紀 (じゅうさんせいき) 13th century

前半 (ぜんはん) first half

復興 (ふっこう) revive

尽力 (じんりょく) effort

高僧・叡尊 (こうそう えいそん) high priest Eison

当時 (とうじ) at that time

薬 (くすり) medicine

貴重 (きちょう) valuable

茶 (ちゃ) tea

民衆 (みんしゅう) people

分け与えた (わけあたえた) distributed

始まり (はじまり) began

大阪府 (おおさかふ) Osaka Prefecture

泉大津市 (いずみおおつし) Izumiotsu City

参拝 (さんぱい) paying respects at a temple

昔にタイムスリップ (むかしにたいむすりっぷ) slipping back in time

気持 (きもち) feeling

聞いた (きいた) heard

元気 (げんき) healthy

充実 (じゅうじつ) fulfill

1年 (いちねん) a year

過ごせたら (すごせたら) to live

笑顔 (えがお) smiling face, smile

Quick questions

1) 大茶盛りは何年以上受け継がれている 伝統ですか。

2) 日本の民衆に茶を分け与えたとされる人物はだれですか。

3) その当時、茶は何だと思われていましたか。

Translation

In Nara at Saidaiji Temple on Jan. 15, the O-chamori annual event — the first tea ceremony of the year — was held, where attendees drink to get a taste of the new year from a tea bowl so large it hides their faces.

The bowl weighs around 5 kilograms. This tea ceremony, which is centered around the idea of ichimi-wagō — of strengthening unity through sharing the same taste — is a tradition that has been passed down for over 750 years.

In the first half of the 13th century, in an effort to revive the temple, a high priest by the name of Eison is said to have started handing out valuable tea with apparent medicinal properties to the people.

One citizen of Izumiotsu, Osaka Prefecture, who came to pay their respects at the temple said with a smile: “There’s a feeling of slipping back in time. I’ve heard that the tea was used as medicine, so I hope I can enjoy a fulfilling, healthy year.”

Answers

1) For how many years has the O-chamori ceremony been a tradition?

750年以上。

Over 750 years.

2) Who brought tea to the people?

高僧・叡尊。

High priest Eison.

3) What was the tea thought to be back in the day?

薬。

Medicine.