Manga book sales falling to a record low: survey

Sample newspaper article

出版界を支えてきた紙の漫画単行本の売り上げが、前年比約12％減とかつてないほど落ち込んでいることが12月25日、出版科学研究所（東京）の調査で分かった。書籍と雑誌を合わせた今年の紙の出版物推定販売金額は 約1兆3700億円となり、市場規模はピークだった1996年の約52％まで縮小する見通し。出版不況は深刻さを増している。

調査は、出版物の1～11月の販売実績（電子出版を除く）を基に、通年の推定金額を予測したもの。雑誌（漫画単行本を含む）は前年比約10％減の約6600億円、書籍は前年比約3％減の約7150億円になるとみられる。雑誌は20年連続の前年割れ。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

出版界 (しゅっぱんかい) publishing industry

支えて (ささえて) support

紙 (かみ) paper

漫画単行本 (まんがたんこうぼん) manga book

売り上げ (うりあげ) sales

前年比 (ぜんねんひ) compared to the previous year

約12％減 (やくじゅうにぱーせんとげん) about 12 percent down

かつてない unprecedented

落ち込んで (おちこんで) falling

12月25日 (じゅうにがつにじゅうごにち) Dec. 25

出版科学研究所 （しゅっぱんかがくけんきゅう じょ) Research Institute for Publications

東京 (とうきょう）Tokyo

調査 (ちょうさ) survey

分かった (わかった) was found

書籍 (しょせき) book

雑誌 (ざっし) magazine

合わせた (あわせた) total

今年 (ことし) this year

推定販売金額 (すいていはんばいきんがく) estimate sales figure

約1兆3700億円 (やくいっちょうさんぜんななぎゃくおくえん) about ¥1.37 trillion

市場規模 (しじょうきぼ) market size

1996年 (せんきゅうぎゃくきゅうじゅうろくねん) year 1996

縮小 (げんしょう) decrease

見通し (みとおし) prospect

不況 (ふきょう) depression

深刻さ (しんこくさ) seriousness

増して (まして) increase

実績 (じっせき) actual record

電子出版 (でんししゅっぱん) electronic publication

除く (のぞく) exclude

基 (もと) base

通年 (つうねん) year-round

予測 (よそく) estimate

20年連続 (にじゅうねんれんぞく) 20 consecutive years

前年割れ (ぜんねんわれ) decrease from the previous year

Quick questions

1) 2017年の紙の漫画単行本の売り上げは前年と比べてどれくらい落ちましたか。

2) 出版業界の市場規模がピークだったのは何年でしたか。

3) 雑誌の販売は何年連続で落ちていますか。

Translation

The sales of print manga books, which have supported the publishing industry, have plummeted by 12 percent from the previous year, marking a record low, a survey by the Research Institute for Publications in Tokyo found Dec. 25.

This year’s print publication sales estimate of books and magazines was about ¥1.37 trillion, down by 52 percent compared to 1996, when the market size was at its peak. The economic slump in publishing is becoming more serious.

The survey is based on actual sales figures of publications (excluding electronic publication) from January to November to estimate the year-round figure. Magazines (including manga books) are to be about ¥66 billion, down by 10 percent from the previous year, and books about ¥71.5 billion, down by 3 percent from the previous year. Magazines have been falling annually for 20 consecutive years.

Answers

1) How much did the sales of paper manga books fall in 2017 compared to the previous year?

約12%減。

It was down by about 12 percent.

2) Which year was the publishing industry’s peak in market size?

1996年。

Year 1996.

3) For how many years in a row has the sales of magazines been falling?

20年。

Twenty years.