Stay plans offer luxurious rooms and amenities

The Choose Your Luxury accommodation plan in which guests can choose from three plans is offered at the Conrad Osaka, which opened in June on the top eight floors of the Nakanoshima Tower West, a new landmark building in Osaka.

The first plan, The Morning Luxury Experience, offers a late 1 p.m. check out and a buffet breakfast with a glass of Champagne at atmos dining, a restaurant located on the 40th floor that provides a panoramic view of Osaka. Both Western and Japanese dishes are prepared in the open kitchen.

The Afternoon Luxury Experience plan includes a lunch buffet offering 50 kinds of delicacies at atmos dining, as well as a late check out at 3 p.m.

The Room Luxury Experience comes with a bottle of Champagne and complimentary VIP sweets and is a good choice for those who prefer to spend as much time as possible relaxing in the room.

All three plans are priced from ¥49,000 per room for single use and from ¥53,000 per room for two (for the Deluxe Room). Free access to the fitness gym (open 24 hours) and swimming pool is also included. Prices exclude tax and service fee.

The Conrad Osaka is five minutes by car from Osaka Station. For more information or reservation, access www.conradosaka.jp or call 06-6222-0111.

Seasonal gifts offer Christmas delights

Christmas hampers can be a great gift for your loved ones this holiday season and Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills’ pastry shop is the perfect place to get them.

Under the theme Made in Andaz featuring mainly homemade specialties, there are whimsical Boot hampers in two sizes (¥2,100 and ¥3,500) that make perfect gifts for children and friends. And for someone special, the hotel recommends the hamper basket in the shape of Scrooge’s trunk from the classic “A Christmas Carol” novel.

The Christmas Hamper Basket (¥9,000), limited to 20 sets, is comprised of New Zealand manuka honey, Andaz homemade stollen, hot wine spice set, almond strawberry chocolate, two kinds of hot chocolate mix, Speculoos cookies, mint chocolate meringue and yuzu citrus guimauve (marshmallow).

Additionally, the Christmas Hamper Box (¥6,000), which is limited to 40 sets, includes Andaz homemade stollen, hot wine spice set, almond strawberry chocolate, hot chocolate mix, matcha cookies and yuzu guimauve. All prices exclude tax.

The shop is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. (from 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.) Reservations are accepted until Dec. 17, for pickup through Dec. 25.

The Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is five minutes from Tokyo Metro Toranomon Station. For more information, visit www.andaztokyo.com or call 03-6830-1234.

Modern comforts in a traditional setting

The Celestin Kyoto Gion is offering an accommodation plan in collaboration with T. Nishikawa & Co., a merchant with a century-old tradition of promoting and selling Kiyomizu Ware, pottery with refined elegance made in the Gojō-zaka area near Kiyomizu Temple.

The plan is available at ¥75,500 per room per night until March 31. It is limited to one room per day (single or double occupancy). It comes with a boxed set of hashioki, a chopstick rest, and yunomi, a Japanese teacup, as souvenirs for guests.

The hotel, newly opened in September, offers a calm and relaxing atmosphere with modern Japanese architecture and decor. The spacious public bath looks out onto the courtyard. Meals are not included but Yasaka Endo, a century-old Japanese cuisine restaurant and Bar Oumie are located inside the hotel. Delicious Japanese tea from a well-known tea store, Ippodo, is prepared in guest rooms. Located in the middle of the charming and historic neighborhood of Gion, guests may spend time enjoying a stroll or opt for an optional pottery experience for an additional ¥3,500 at Soryu Gama, a nearby pottery studio, Saturdays through Wednesdays, with hand forming or pottery painting available. Prior reservations are required, and all prices include tax.

The Celestin Kyoto Gion is 10 minutes from Gion Shijo Station. For more information, access www.celestinehotels.jp/kyoto-gion/ or call 075-532-3111.