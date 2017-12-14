The world of sword accessories

Japanese sword fittings are only attachments associated with Japanese swords, but they are attractive to many fans thanks to their exquisite decorative techniques. A multi-city sword fittings exhibition, “Pinnacle of Elegance — Swords fittings of the Mitsumura Collection,” which started at The Nezu Museum in Tokyo, before traveling to the Osaka Museum of History and Sano Art Museum in Shizuoka Prefecture, also garnered a lot of attention. The exhibition is also being held at the Tokyo National Museum. It will run until Dec. 29.

Meanwhile, Japan Swords Co. in Tokyo exhibits and sells a collection of more than 150 accessories of swords made between the 16th and 20th centuries, along with Japanese swords manufactured with high artistic values between the 13th century and today. Tax-free sales are available for tourists and exports of those products are negotiable. Japan Sword, 3-8-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo; a 4-minute walk from Toranomon Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It closes 5 p.m. Saturdays, and is closed Sundays and holidays.

This content is compiled by JT Media Enterprise Division.