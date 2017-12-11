Dogo Onsen undergoes annual clean sweeping

Sample newspaper article

国指定重要文化財で夏目漱石の小説「坊っちゃん」の舞台にもなった道後温泉本館 （松山市）で12月5日、1年の汚れを落とす恒例の「すす払い」が行われた。この日は年に1度の休館日で、普段は手の届かない隅々まで掃除され、新年に備える。

ボランティアら約70人が参加。細長い竹の 先端にササを付けた約2メートルと約6メートルのほうきを使い、看板や外壁のほこりを払った。館内では畳約130枚を運び出し、 床やはりなどを掃除した。

市道後温泉事務所によると、現在の本館は 木造3階建てで、1894（明治27）年に建設された。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

国指定 (くにしてい）nationally designated

重要文化財 (じゅうようぶんかざい) Important Cultural Property

夏目漱石 (なつめそうせき) Natsume Soseki

小説 (しょうせつ) novel

坊ちゃん (ぼっちゃん) “Botchan” (young master)

舞台 (ぶたい) stage, scene

道後温泉本館 (どうごおんせんほんかん) Dogo hot spring main building

松山市 (まつやまし) Matsuyama city

12月5日 (じゅうにがついつか) Dec. 5

1年 (いちねん) one year

汚れを落とす(よごれをおとす) clean, get the smudge off

恒例 (こうれい) annual

すす払い (すすはらい) susuharai, practice of dusting off soot

行われた (おこなわれた) was conducted

この日 (このひ) this day

年に1度 (ねんにいちど) once a year

休館日 (きゅうかんび) closed day

普段 (ふだん) usual

手の届かない (てのとどかない) unreachable

隅々 (すみずみ) corners

掃除 (そうじ) clean

新年 (しんねん) new year

備える (そなえる) prepare

約 (やく) about

参加 (さんか) participate

細長い (ほそながい) elongated

竹 (たけ) bamboo

先端 (せんたん) end

付けた (つけた) attached

ほうき broom

使い (つかい) use

看板 (かんばん) signboard

外壁 (がいへき) exterior wall

ほこり dust

払った (はらった) sweeped

館内 (かんない) inside the building

畳 (たたみ) tatami mat

130枚 (ひゃくさんじゅうまい) 130 mats

運び出し (はこびだし) move out

床 (ゆか) floor

はり beam

事務所 (じむしょ) office

現在 (げんざい) current

木造3階建て (もくぞうさんかいだて) wooden, three-stories

明治 (めいじ) Meiji Era

建設された (けんせつされた) built

Quick questions

1) 道後温泉本館はどの有名な小説に登場しますか。

2) 道後温泉本館の休館日は年に何回ありますか。

3) すす払いに参加した人はどんなそうじ道具を使いましたか。

4) 道後温泉本館は何階までありますか。

Translation

The annual susuharai, the practice of dusting off the year’s dirt, took place Dec. 5 at Dogo Onsen Honkan in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, which is a nationally designated Important Cultural Property and also the setting of Natsume Soseki’s novel “Botchan.” This day of susuharai is the facility’s only closed day of the year in which a thorough cleaning is conducted, including of corners normally untouched, to prepare for the new year.

Around 70 volunteers participated, and used two- and six-meter-long broomsticks made with lean bamboos attached with leaves at the end to dust off signboards and walls. Inside, about 130 tatami mats were taken out and the floors and beams were cleaned.

According to the city’s Dogo Onsen office, the current main building is a three-story wooden structure built in 1894 (the 27th year of the Meiji Era).

Answers

1) Which famous novel does Dogo Onsen Honkan appear in?

夏目漱石の「坊ちゃん」。 Natsume Soseki’s Botchan.

2) How many days in a year is Dogo Onsen Honkan closed?

1回。 Once.

3) What kind of cleaning apparatus did the “susuharai” volunteers use?

細長い竹の先端にササを付けた約２メートルと約６メートルのほうき。 Two- and six-meter brooms made of long bamboo with leaves attached at the end.

4) How many floors does Dogo Onsen Honkan have?

３階。

Three floors.