Wrapping up the year with food, music, good times

On Dec. 31, a countdown event will be held at The Sky Room at The Peninsula Tokyo, where guests can enjoy soul, jazz and funk music mixed by internationally renowned DJ Julien Lebrun.

Entry to the Sky Room is from 10 p.m., and is ¥19,000 per person, with unlimited Champagne and canapes until midnight.

Also during the Christmas season, 5 percent of sales from selected pastry items and afternoon tea will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Japan to help grant the wishes of local children with life-threatening medical conditions. It is part of the hotel’s support for the “Trees of Hope” program, an annual philanthropic initiative of Peninsula Hotels around the world. The Festive Afternoon Tea in The Lobby is available for ¥5,000 per person until Dec. 25.

Additionally, from Dec. 22 to 25, the Festive Special Lunch is available for ¥8,500 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., while a four and five-course Festive Dinner is available for ¥20,000 and up from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Peter.

Holiday lunches and dinners are also available at The Lobby and at the Hei Fung Terrace traditional Cantonese restaurant until Dec. 25.

The Peninsula Tokyo is connected to Hibiya Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-6270-2888 or visit www.peninsula.com/tokyo.

Renovations create new multipurpose space

Shinagawa Prince Hotel’s Dining & Bar Table 9 Tokyo will make its debut on Dec. 13 after a complete renovation and renaming of the popular Top of Shinagawa, located on the 39th floor of the hotel’s main tower.

While Haneda Airport continues to expand to accommodate rising international demands, Shinagawa has been developing and serving as one of the gateways to Japan. In addition to 3,500 guest rooms and 13 restaurants, the Shinagawa Prince Hotel plans to reinforce its multifunctional presence in Shinagawa by remodeling numerous entertainment facilities including the Aqua Park Shinagawa, a cafe and a restaurant that is open 24 hours to contribute to revitalization of the area.

The new restaurant will accommodate 490 people in about 2,000 square meters, occupying the entire floor. It is comprised of nine different sections where various services are offered, such as cooking to order at VIP Chef’s Table, a bar with a DJ and Exciting Urban Dining where weddings or private functions can be held. In addition, a wide range of drinks will be available from breakfast onward at the two bar lounges.

The Shinagawa Prince Hotel is two minutes from Shinagawa Station Takanawa Exit. For further information and reservations, call 03-5421-1114 or visit http://www.princehotels.co.jp/shinagawa/restaurant/contents/table9tokyo/index.php.

Culinary creations from Kanagawa Prefecture

The Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu’s Cafe Tosca is offering until Jan. 14 (excluding Dec. 23 to 25) a dinner buffet dubbed “Night Kitchen Stadium” using fresh locally grown ingredients from Kanagawa Prefecture.

The popular food fair is being held for the ninth time, under the hotel chef’s vision that there are many delicious ingredients that can be found in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Guests can enjoy bagna cauda using vegetables from Yokohama and the surrounding area, together with selected sauces. Other menu items include the beef hot pot, which is said to have originated in Yokohama, made Tosca style using beef from Kanagawa, risotto made with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and maguro (tuna) from the port of Misaki in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Dinner is from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. and is ¥5,800 during the week; 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. for ¥6,800 on weekends, holidays, Dec. 18 to 22, Dec. 26 to 30, and Jan. 4 and 5. It is priced at ¥6,980 from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.

All prices include tax and a 10 percent service charge.

The Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu is a 1-minute walk from Minatomirai Station. For more information or reservations, call 045-682-2222 or visit ybht.co.jp.