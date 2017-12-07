British weekend in Tokyo

Stop by the Roppongi Hills Arena from Dec. 8 to 10 and be transported to “merry old England” at The Great British Weekend. The largest British festival in Japan gives visitors a taste of England and all things British during the three-day event. Starting on Friday, Dec. 8, Roppongi Hills will be transformed with quintessentially British sights, food, drinks and entertainment.

A red London double-decker bus will surely make guests feel as though they have arrived in England, as will the live music. The arena will be filled with music from the British School in Tokyo’s bands, The Watanabes, Julia Mascetti, Abraham Funk Train and more.

If that is not British enough for you, the BBC, Hunter, Jaguar and other brands will be promoting their goods. Paddington Bear will also be featured, promoting the upcoming release of Paddington 2.

This content is compiled by JT Media Enterprise Division.