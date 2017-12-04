Survey: Reading comprehension of secondary students insufficient

Sample newspaper article

主語と述語の関係といった「係り受け」など、文章の基本的な構造を理解できていない中高生が多くいるとみられることが、国立情報学研究所の新井紀子教授らの研究チームによる調査で11月27日までに分かった。新井教授は「読解力が不十分だと社会生活を送る上でも大きな影響が出る」と懸念している。

調査は2016年4月～17年7月、中高生を中心とした約2万5千人を対象に実施。中高生の

教科書や辞典、新聞記事などに掲載された 文章を題材に特別な知識がなくても、基礎的な文法を踏まえていれば答えられるように した問題を出した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

主語 (しゅご) subject

述語 (じゅつご) predicate verb

関係 (かんけい) relationship

係り受け (かかりうけ) modification structure

文章 (ぶんしょう) sentence

基本的な構造 (きほんてきなこうぞう) basic structure

理解 (りかい) understand

中高生 (ちゅうこうせい) middle school and high school students

多く (おおく) many

国立情報学研究所 (こくりつじょうほうがくけんきゅうじょ) National Institute of Informatics

新井紀子教授 (あらいのりこきょうじゅ) Professor Noriko Arai

研究 (けんきゅう) research

調査 (ちょうさ) survey, research

11月27日 (じゅういちがつにじゅうしちにち) Nov. 27

分かった (わかった) was found

読解力 (どっかいりょく) reading comprehension

不十分 (ふじゅうぶん) insufficient

社会生活 (しゃかいせいかつ) social life

送る (おくる) spend

影響が出る (えいきょうがでる) affect

懸念 (けねん) concern

中心 (ちゅうしん) center

約2万5千人 (やくにまんごせんにん) about 25,000 people

対象 (たいしょう) target

実施 (じっし) conduct

教科書 (きょうかしょ) textbook

辞典 (じてん) dictionary

新聞記事 (しんぶんきじ) newspaper article

掲載 (けいさい) publish

題材 (だいざい) material

特別な知識 (とくべつなちしき) special knowledge

基礎的な文法 (きそてきなぶんぽう) basic grammar

踏まえて (ふまえて) based on

答えられる (こたえられる) can answer

問題 (もんだい) question

出した (だした) gave

Quick questions

1) 調査をした教授は何を懸念していますか。

2) 調査はいつ行われましたか。

3) 調査に使われた文章はどこからとったものでしたか。

Translation

Research conducted by a team led by Professor Noriko Arai of the National Institute of Informatics found by Nov. 27 that many students of middle school and high school do not have an understanding of basic sentence structure, including modification structure, like the subject-verb structure. Professor Arai is concerned that “insufficient reading comprehension skills will largely affect their social lives.”

The survey was conducted from April 2016 to July 2017 with about 25,000 people, mainly middle and high school students as subjects. The were given a set of questions, chosen from sentences printed in middle school and high school textbooks, dictionaries and newspaper articles, that could be answered with basic grammar and without special knowledge.

Answers

1) What is the professor who conducted the survey concerned about?

読解力が不十分だと社会生活を送る上でも大きな影響が出ること。

Lack of reading comprehension skills will largely affect people’s social lives.

2) When was the survey conducted?

2016年4月から2017年7月まで。 From April 2016 to July 2017.

3) Where did the sentences used in the survey taken from?

中高生の教科書、辞典、新聞記事など。 Textbooks for middle school and high school students, dictionaries, newspaper articles and so on.