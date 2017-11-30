Bountiful berry buffet beautifully bewitches

The Hilton Tokyo Odaiba will offer a strawberry dessert buffet, dubbed the Kawaii Masquerade Party, at the Seascape Terrace Dining from Dec. 26 to March 15.

Guests will feel like a prince or a princess invited to a masquerade ball. Each of about 30 kinds of sweets are named in connection to the theme. The strawberry and rose sparkling wine jelly is named “Sorry I Get a Bit Tipsy Once in a While.” A chocolate strawberry shortcake drizzled with dark chocolate is called “I’m Bored With Ordinary Love.” A masquerade ball inspires the restaurant interior, and masks are loaned out to guests to make for a more festive atmosphere. A photo booth is also available.

The regular plan of 90 minutes starts at 3 p.m. and is priced at ¥3,400 on weekdays and ¥3,900 on weekends and holidays. The express plan of 45 minutes goes from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is available for ¥2,350 on weekdays and ¥2,800 on weekends and holidays. All prices exclude tax and service charge.

The Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is directly connected to Daiba Station, or 10 minutes from Tokyo Teleport Station (free shuttle bus available). For more information, call 03-5500-5500 or visit hiltonodaiba.jp.

Expansion marks brewery anniversary

In November, Tysons & Company added a new pilot brewery on Tennoz Isle to commemorate the 20th anniversary since the opening of T.Y. Harbor Brewery.

Located next to the popular T.Y Harbor Brewery restaurant, the pilot brewery is an expansion and experimental addition to the existing brewery. Six large 2,000-liter tanks have been added, which will allow the brewery to increase production of the original craft beers for more guests to enjoy.

Three smaller 300 liter tanks have been introduced to the pilot brewery, where brewers can test out new ideas and challenge themselves on product development and collaboration beers. In the near future, brewery tours and workshops will be organized to expand the Tokyo craft beer culture.

The restaurant offers modern American dishes, as well as six kinds of craft beer: pale ale, wheat ale, amber ale, IPA, Imperial Stout and the Brewer’s Choice.

At the shop located next to the brewery, guests can buy bottled beer, beer sold in a growler, an ecological and stylish stainless bottle, as well as T-shirts and other items. The shop is open every day from noon to 9 p.m.

T. Y. Harbor Brewery is five minutes from Tennoz Isle Station or 15 minutes from Shinagawa Station. For more information, visit https://www.tysons.jp/tyharbor/en/menu.

Christmas buffet presents top-tier cuisine

The Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto is offering a premium Christmas dinner buffet consisting of luxurious ingredients, such as lobster and foie gras, at the all-day dining restaurant KAZA from Dec. 22 until Dec. 25.

Lining up the menu dishes ranging from roasted wagyu with a hint of black pepper and lobster teppanyaki, an iron grilled dish made in front of guest’s eyes in the live kitchen, to a cocktail made of lobster and sea urchin garnished with caviar, snow crab, as well as a foie gras and lily bulb paste dish finished like a Mont Blanc cake. For dessert, guests can choose from a wide selection such as cherries jubilee, Christmas shortcake with strawberries or apple pie, among others. Guests can also enjoy acapella Christmas songs while savoring the dinner course.

Dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. or from 7:30 until 9 p.m. and is priced at ¥8,000 for adults, ¥4,000 for children between 7 and 12 years old, and ¥2,000 for those between 4 and 6 years old. There is a 30 percent discount for guests over 70 years old.

Rihga Royal Hotel Kyoto is seven minutes from Kyoto Station. For more information, call 075-341-1121 or visit http://www.rihgaroyalkyoto.com/.