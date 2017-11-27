Convenience store chain to stop selling pornographic magazines

Sample newspaper article

コンビニ大手「ミニストップ」（千葉市）の藤本明裕社長と、千葉市の熊谷俊人市長は 11月21日、市役所で記者会見し、12月1日 から市内の全43店で成人向け雑誌の販売を 中止し、来年1月1日からは全国約2200店に拡大すると明らかにした。

藤本社長は「子連れでの入店をためらうという声は以前からあった。社会インフラであるコンビニの使命として、誰でも安心して使える店づくりをする」と説明。

熊谷市長が、2020年東京五輪・パラリンピックなどを踏まえ、「現状（のコンビニでの販売方法）は国際的な感覚に照らして疑問を持たれかねない」と対策に取り組む意向を示したのがきっかけという。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

大手 (おおて) leading (company, chain)

千葉市 (ちばし) Chiba city

藤本明裕社長 (ふじもとあきひろしゃちょう) CEO Akihiro Fujimoto

熊谷俊人市長 (くまがいとしひとしちょう) Mayor Toshihito Kumagai

11月21日 (じゅういちがつにじゅういちにち) Nov. 21

市役所 (しやくしょ) city office

記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference

12月1日 (じゅうにがつついたち) Dec. 1

市内 (しない) in the city

全43店 (ぜんよんじゅうさんてん) all 43 shops

成人向け雑誌 (せいじんむけざっし)

magazine for adults (pornographic magazines)

販売 (はんばい) sales

中止 (ちゅうし) stop, suspend

来年 (らいねん) next year

全国 (ぜんこく) whole country

約 (やく) about

拡大 (かくだい) expand

明らかにした (あきらかにした) revealed

子連れ (こづれ) with children

入店 (にゅうてん) enter the shop

ためらう hesitate

声 (こえ) voice

以前から (いぜんから) from before

社会インフラ (しゃかいいんふら) social infrastructure

使命 (しめい) mission

誰でも (だれでも) whomever, everyone

安心して (あんしんして) at ease, in peace

使える (つかえる) can use

店づくり (みせづくり) creating a shop

説明 (せつめい) explain

東京五輪 (とうきょうごりん) Tokyo Olympics

踏まえ (ふまえ) consider

現状 (げんじょう) current situation

国際的な感覚 (こくさいてきなかんかく)

international sentiment

照らして (てらして) to relate to (a standard)

疑問 (ぎもん) question

持たれかねない (もたれかねない) may have

対策に取り組む (たいさくにとりくむ) take measures

意向 (いこう) intention

示した (しめした) showed

Quick questions

1) ミニストップは成人向け雑誌の販売をいつ全国的に中止しますか。

2) 藤本社長はコンビニの使命は何だと言っていますか。

3) この動きにどんな行事が影響していますか。

Translation

The president of the major convenience store chain Ministop Co., Akihiro Fujimoto, and Chiba Mayor Toshihito Kumagai held a press conference at the city’s office Nov. 21 and announced that from Dec. 1, all 43 stores in the city will suspend sales of pornographic magazines. From Jan. 1 next year, they will expand the suspension to nearly 2,200 shops nationwide.

“We have been receiving reports from customers who think twice about entering stores when they are with a child,” said Fujimoto. “In order to fulfill our mission of being part of the social fabric, we will make our stores a place that everyone can use in peace.”

Fujimoto said he was prompted to act when Mayor Kumagai expressed his intention to tackle the “need to question our status quo (of sales methods in convenience stores) with regards to international standards” with things like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in mind.

Answers

1) When will Ministop suspend sales of pornographic magazines nationwidely?

来年の1月1日から。

From Jan. 1 next year.

2) What is the convenience store’s mission according to president Fujimoto?

誰でも安心して使える店づくり。

To make its stores places everyone can use in peace.

3) What event is affecting the move?

2020年東京五輪・パラリンピック。

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.