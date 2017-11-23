Seasonal treats promise a perfect holiday experience

The Palace Hotel Tokyo’s pastry shop, Sweets & Deli, is offering a colorful and joyful selection of Christmas cakes and stollen in various flavors, as well as Christmas hampers.

Reservations for seven varieties of cake, including bonhomme de neige (snowman in French), are accepted until three days before the pickup dates which are between Dec. 19 and 25. Bonhomme de neige is a glossy red cake with mousse made of strawberry balsamic jelly and white chocolate (limited to 130 cakes, at ¥6,800 each).

In addition to traditional German Christmas breads, three unique kinds of stollen, covered with powdered sugar and heavy with dried fruits, are offered from Dec. 1 to 25.

Yuzu citrus-scented bohnen stollen uses Japanese traditional wasanbon (refined sugar), chestnuts, several kinds of sweetened beans and powdered soybeans. Red beans, white chocolate and raspberries add delicate sweetness to the Kaga hojicha (roasted green tea) stollen (both ¥2,700 each). The third, sesame stollen, with a hint of white miso, is available for ¥3,000. Last but not least, Christmas hampers (priced from ¥8,640) filled with charming toys and sweets, are part of a collaboration between the Palace Hotel Tokyo and Bonpoint, a high-end children’s clothing brand from Paris. All prices include tax.

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is eight minutes from Tokyo Station or two minutes from Otemachi Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3211-5211.

Luxurious dining awaits in center of the city

Stellato restaurant, located in the stylish Shirokanedai area of Tokyo, has reopened after completing renovations that began this fall.

To commemorate the occasion, executive chef Masatsugu Suzuki has created an original “cosmopolitan cuisine” dinner course made with a selection of ingredients from around the world. The new menu includes dishes such as hair crab from Hokkaido with avocado and Osetra caviar, as well as sirloin of dry aged beef from Miyagi Prefecture.

Limited to five pairs a day, the eight-course dinner, which costs ¥10,000 per person, is the only course served at the restaurant. Additionally, a wine pairing of six glasses is available for an additional ¥6,000. In operation for 19 years, the restaurant, which is reminiscent of a European castle, stands in the middle of a quiet residential area. The refined furnishing of the interior is now reborn with plentiful foliage, evoking an image of the orangery conservatories built ubiquitously around Europe.

The restaurant is open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. All seats can be reserved from up to half a year in advance or until 5 p.m. the day before the visit.

Stellato is six minutes from Shirokanedai Station or 10 minutes from Meguro Station. For more information, call 03-3442-5588 or visit http://www.stellato.jp.

Delicious Christmas dinners with Italian flair

At Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo’s Il Teatro restaurant, guests are invited to enjoy three delectable Christmas dinner courses. La Festivita course is available for ¥19,000 between Nov. 15 and Dec. 30, while La Stella Cometa course for ¥24,000 and Natale course for ¥30,000, are available from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25. All prices include tax and exclude service charge.

The main dish in La Festivita is an exquisitely rare angler fish boiled in white wine, threaded in a cream sauce and wrapped with the flavor of porcino, or wagyu sirloin with a hint of white truffles.

Both La Stella Cometa and Natale have fresh truffles shaved at the table served together with Omi beef and foie gras as the main course, while Il Teatro’s specialty Christmas sweets are for dessert.

Other items on the menu include yellow carrot mousse and cauliflower panna cotta, as well as marinated soft roe with lemon grass flavored caviar for La Stella Cometa. For Natale, Italian caviar and chestnut blini, as well as Tajarin pasta and Taleggio fondue are included.

Dinner is available from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and the menu changes according to ingredient availability.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is seven minutes by car from Mejiro station. For more information, call 03-3943-5489 or visit https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.jp/restaurant/plan/1159b7b00225582.html.