Comedian Uchimura to present year-end song contest

Sample newspaper article

NHKは11月13日、大みそかの第68回紅白歌合戦の総合司会が、お笑いコンビ「ウッチャンナンチャン」の内村光良さん（53）に 決まったと発表した。紅組の司会は女優の 有村架純さん（24）、白組の司会は人気グループ「嵐」の二宮和也さん（34）が務める。

内村さんの総合司会は初めて。「全く予想外のこと。とにかく皆さんと一緒に楽しもうと思います」とコメントした。

2年連続の有村さんは「精いっぱい臨みたい」と話した。二宮さんは「嵐」の一員としては2010年から白組司会を連続5回務めたが、単独では初めて。「笑って2018年を迎えましょう」とのコメントを出した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

11月13日 (じゅういちがつじゅうさんにち) Nov. 13

大みそか (おおみそか) New Year’s Eve

第68回紅白歌合戦 (だいろくじゅうはっかい こうはくうたがっせん) the 68th Red and White Song Battle

総合司会 (そうごうしかい) overall emcee

お笑いコンビ (おわらいこんび) comedy duo

内村光良 (うちむらてるよし) Teruyoshi Uchimura

決まった (きまった) decided

発表 (はっぴょう) announce

紅組 (あかぐみ) red team

女優 (じょゆう) actress

有村架純 (ありむらかすみ) Kasumi Arimura

白組 (しろぐみ) white team

人気グループ「嵐」(にんきぐるーぷあらし)

popular group “Arashi” (thunder)

二宮和也 (にのみやかずなり) Kazunari Ninomiya

務める (つとめる) serve as

初めて (はじめて) first time

全く (まったく) completely, totally

予想外 (よそうがい) unexpected

皆さん (みなさん) everyone

一緒に (いっしょに) together

楽しもう (たのしもう) (let’s) enjoy

思います (おもいます) think

2年連続 (にねんれんぞく) two years in a row

精いっぱい (せいいっぱい) to the best of my ability

臨みたい (のぞみたい) wish to approach

話した (はなした) spoke

一員 (いちいん) a member

2010年 (にせんじゅうねん) year 2010

5回 (ごかい) five times

単独 (たんどく) solo

笑って (わらって) laugh

迎えましょう (むかえましょう) let’s welcome

出した (だした) put out

Quick questions

1) 内村光良さんは過去に何回紅白歌合戦の 総合司会をしていますか。

2) 有村架純さんは何度目の紅組司会ですか。

3) 二宮和也さんは過去に白組の司会をした ことがありますか。

Translation

NHK announced Nov. 13 that the main presenter for the 68th edition of the annual New Year’s eve “Kohaku Uta Gassen” (Red and White Song Battle) will be Teruyoshi Uchimura, 53, of comedy duo Utchan Nanchan. Actress Kasumi Arimura, 24, will present the red team and Kazunari Ninomiya, 34, of pop group Arashi will present the white team.

It will be the first time Uchimura presents the show. “It was completely unexpected. I just plan to enjoy myself with everyone,” he commented.

Arimura, who will present for the second year in a row, said “I hope to do my best.” Ninomiya has presented the white team five consecutive times from 2010 as a member of Arashi but this will be his first time doing it solo. “Let’s bring in year 2018 with laughs,” he said.

Answers

1) How many times has Teruyoshi Uchimura presented the Kohaku song contest in the past?

0回。

None.

2) How many times will it be for Kasumi Arimura to present the red team?

2度目。

Second time.

3) Has Kazunari Ninomiya presented the white team before?

はい。嵐のメンバーとして。

Yes, as a member of Arashi.