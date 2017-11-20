Comedian Uchimura to present year-end song contest

Sample newspaper article
NHKは11月13日、大みそかの第68回紅白歌合戦の総合司会が、お笑いコンビ「ウッチャンナンチャン」の内村光良さん（53）に 決まったと発表した。紅組の司会は女優の 有村架純さん（24）、白組の司会は人気グループ「嵐」の二宮和也さん（34）が務める。
内村さんの総合司会は初めて。「全く予想外のこと。とにかく皆さんと一緒に楽しもうと思います」とコメントした。
2年連続の有村さんは「精いっぱい臨みたい」と話した。二宮さんは「嵐」の一員としては2010年から白組司会を連続5回務めたが、単独では初めて。「笑って2018年を迎えましょう」とのコメントを出した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
11月13日 (じゅういちがつじゅうさんにち) Nov. 13
大みそか (おおみそか) New Year’s Eve
第68回紅白歌合戦 (だいろくじゅうはっかい こうはくうたがっせん) the 68th Red and White Song Battle
総合司会 (そうごうしかい) overall emcee
お笑いコンビ (おわらいこんび) comedy duo
内村光良 (うちむらてるよし) Teruyoshi Uchimura
決まった (きまった) decided
発表 (はっぴょう) announce
紅組 (あかぐみ) red team
女優 (じょゆう) actress
有村架純 (ありむらかすみ) Kasumi Arimura
白組 (しろぐみ) white team
人気グループ「嵐」(にんきぐるーぷあらし)
popular group “Arashi” (thunder)
二宮和也 (にのみやかずなり) Kazunari Ninomiya
務める (つとめる) serve as
初めて (はじめて) first time
全く (まったく) completely, totally
予想外 (よそうがい) unexpected
皆さん (みなさん) everyone
一緒に (いっしょに) together
楽しもう (たのしもう) (let’s) enjoy
思います (おもいます) think
2年連続 (にねんれんぞく) two years in a row
精いっぱい (せいいっぱい) to the best of my ability
臨みたい (のぞみたい) wish to approach
話した (はなした) spoke
一員 (いちいん) a member
2010年 (にせんじゅうねん) year 2010
5回 (ごかい) five times
単独 (たんどく) solo
笑って (わらって) laugh
迎えましょう (むかえましょう) let’s welcome
出した (だした) put out
Quick questions
1) 内村光良さんは過去に何回紅白歌合戦の 総合司会をしていますか。
2) 有村架純さんは何度目の紅組司会ですか。
3) 二宮和也さんは過去に白組の司会をした ことがありますか。
Translation
NHK announced Nov. 13 that the main presenter for the 68th edition of the annual New Year’s eve “Kohaku Uta Gassen” (Red and White Song Battle) will be Teruyoshi Uchimura, 53, of comedy duo Utchan Nanchan. Actress Kasumi Arimura, 24, will present the red team and Kazunari Ninomiya, 34, of pop group Arashi will present the white team.
It will be the first time Uchimura presents the show. “It was completely unexpected. I just plan to enjoy myself with everyone,” he commented.
Arimura, who will present for the second year in a row, said “I hope to do my best.” Ninomiya has presented the white team five consecutive times from 2010 as a member of Arashi but this will be his first time doing it solo. “Let’s bring in year 2018 with laughs,” he said.
Answers
1) How many times has Teruyoshi Uchimura presented the Kohaku song contest in the past?
0回。
None.
2) How many times will it be for Kasumi Arimura to present the red team?
2度目。
Second time.
3) Has Kazunari Ninomiya presented the white team before?
はい。嵐のメンバーとして。
Yes, as a member of Arashi.