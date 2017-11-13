Autumn garden party held at Akasaka Imperial Garden

Sample newspaper article

天皇、皇后両陛下主催の秋の園遊会が11月9日、東京・元赤坂の赤坂御苑で開かれ、 各界の功労者約2千人が出席した。昨年の リオデジャネイロ・パラリンピックで活躍 した選手らも招かれ、両陛下がねぎらいの 言葉をかけられた。皇太子ご夫妻や秋篠宮 ご夫妻ら皇族も招待者に、にこやかに声を掛けて回った。招待されたのは、リオパラリンピック競泳男子で4個のメダルを獲得した全盲の木村敬一選手や、同大会陸上女子400メートルで銅メダルの辻沙絵選手ら。昨年4月の地震で被災した熊本市の大西一史市長も招かれ、両陛下と言葉を交わした。

園遊会は春と秋の年2回開催。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

天皇皇后両陛下 (てんのうこうごうりょうへいか) Emperor and Empress

主催 (しゅさい) host

秋の園遊会 (あきのえんゆうかい) autumn Imperial garden party

東京・元赤坂 (とうきょうもとあかさか） Motoakasaka, Tokyo

赤坂御苑 (あかさかぎょえん) Akasaka

Imperial Garden

開かれ (ひらかれ) opened

各界の功労者 (かっかいのこうろうしゃ)

person of merit from various fields

約2千人 (やくにせんにん) about 2,000 people

出席 (しゅっせき) attend

昨年 (さくねん) last year

活躍 (かつやく) participate actively

選手ら (せんしゅら) athletes and others

招かれ (まぬかれ) invited

ねぎらいの言葉 (ことば) words of appreciation

皇太子ご夫妻 (こうたいしごふさい) Crown Prince and Princess

秋篠宮 (あきしののみや) Prince Akishino

皇族 (こうぞく) Imperial family

招待者 (しょうたいしゃ) guests

回った (まわった) went around

競泳男子 (きょうえいだんし) men’s swimming

獲得 (かくとく) win

全盲 (ぜんもう) completely blind

木村敬一 (きむらけいいち）Keiichi Kimura

同大会 (どうたいかい) aforementioned competition (Rio Paralympics)

陸上女子 (りくじょうじょし) women’s track and field

銅 (どう) bronze

辻沙絵 (つじさえ) Sae Tsuji

地震 (じしん) earthquake

被災 (ひさい) devastated

熊本市 (くまもとし) Kumamoto city

大西一史市長 (おおにしかずふみしちょう) Mayor Kazufumi Onishi

交わした (かわした) exchanged

春 (はる) spring

年2回開催 (ねんにかいかいさい) held biannually

Quick questions

1) 園遊会が開かれる場所はどこですか。

2) 園遊会は通常どの季節に開かれますか。

3) 記事では運動選手以外に誰が招待されたと述べられていますか。

Translation

An autumn Imperial garden party hosted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko took place on Nov. 9 at the Akasaka Imperial Garden in Motoakasaka, Tokyo. Around 2,000 people who have rendered distinguished service in various fields attended the party. Among the guests were athletes who participated in last year’s Rio De Janeiro Paralympics and the Imperial couple greeted them with words of appreciation. The Crown Prince and Princess, and Prince Akishino and his wife also went around engaging in friendly conversation with the guests.

Those invited included blind swimmer Keiichi Kimura, who won four medals in the Rio Paralympics men’s swimming, and Sae Tsuji, who won a track bronze in the women’s 400. Kazufumi Onishi, the mayor of Kumamoto, which was hit by a big earthquake last April, was also invited and exchanged words with the Imperial Couple.

The Imperial garden party is held biannually in spring and autumn.

Answers

1) Where is the garden party held at?

東京・元赤坂の赤坂御苑。

Akasaka Imperial Garden in Motoakasaka, Tokyo.

2) Which season does the garden party normally take place?

春と秋。

Spring and autumn.

3) Other than athletes, which other guest is mentioned in the article?

熊本市の大西一史市長。

Kumamoto Mayor Kazufumi Onishi.