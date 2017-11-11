Lawson’s new Karaage-Kun: Miso tops onion in this battle for the buds

Savor the next two weeks, the only stretch of the Japanese fall when new convenience store releases aren’t tied to a holiday. This is the sweet spot between Halloween and Christmas. Until advertising giants like Dentsu figure out how to sell Thanksgiving to the Japanese public, this is the last time in 2017 to enjoy items not tied to a big happening. (Pepsi cake-flavored soda, we see you on the horizon.)

Lawson has introduced a new variety of its Karaage-Kun chicken to fill this space. The limited-edition kogashi negi (burnt onion) miso variety combines a lot of flavors into the chain’s fried chicken offering. This snack (¥216) claims to use onions harvested in the Kyoto region, if you are looking for something to eat that also has ties to that city.

There is a lot going on here, and the mix of flavors results in some of them being lost in the shuffle. Miso wins the day, being the sharp taste that rushes out in every piece. Onion, meanwhile, barely comes through.

This is not to say it tastes bad — the miso and chicken combo works well — but it does feel like one of the main features is wasted.