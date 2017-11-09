Luxury accomodations on the sea

On Nov. 3, Atami Sekaie in Shizuoka Prefecture opened a new annex named Atami Sekaie Tsuki-no-michi featuring 13 rooms, including a luxurious penthouse and a Japanese grill restaurant 1 Shio (Hitoshio).

The hotspring ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) complex, created in collaboration with globally renowned consultant Kenichi Omae, is a fusion of a business executive training facility and a small luxury resort. The penthouse has a counter kitchen where a chef cooks Japanese cuisine such as tempura and teppanyaki (iron grill cooking) to order. The light gray tones of the rooms and the generous space offer guests premium relaxation.

The Atami Sekaie complex is the only ryokan in Atami that has an open-air bath with natural free-flowing hot spring water in every room. The hot spring source has a history dating back more than 800 years. The Ocean Breeze personal conditioning salon offers a conditioning program and counseling for better physical management. Other health and fitness programs such as macrobiotic fasting, Nordic walking and yoga are available.

The 1 Shio restaurant offers magnificent views of Sagami Bay, while providing partitioned private dining spaces. In addition to high quality meat, local fish and fresh vegetables are carefully prepared in the open kitchen.

Atami Sekaie Tsuki-no-michi is five minutes by taxi or the hotel’s free shuttle from Atami Station. For more information, call 0557-86-2000 or access www.atamisekaie.jp.

Cocktail course kicks off holiday season

Between Dec. 1 and 28, Lounge Bar Prive on the sixth floor of the Palace Hotel Tokyo will offer the Mariage Prive cocktail course that includes three seasonal cocktails, a selection of finger foods best savored with the drinks, and either coffee, cappuccino or espresso.

A Champagne cocktail is served to start the course and offers a glamorous mix of raspberry liqueur, Champagne and fresh berries. Slices of prosciutto San Daniele and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese accompany it.

The main course is a cocktail that consists of emulsified tomato juice and Monkey 47, a premium gin made using 47 plants, which matches perfectly with duck pate.

The third cocktail that ends the course is a tiramisu martini of Calvados French apple brandy topped with cocoa powder. A piece of gateau marjolaine, French cake with layers of three kinds of cream rich with the flavor of roasted nuts, is served with it.

The two-hour course, available for ¥7,500 per person (tax and service charge excluded), is limited to three pairs per day and prior reservations are required.

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is eight minutes from Tokyo Station or two minutes from Otemachi Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3211-5211 or visit www.palacehoteltokyo.com.

Jazz up the holidays high above the city

On Dec. 3, the Park Hyatt Tokyo is pleased to present a one-night-only live jazz event by the Kyoto Jazz Sextet with the world-renowned R&B and soul singer N’Dea Davenport to open this year’s holiday season at its iconic New York Bar.

Guests are welcome to experience the exciting event while taking in the panoramic night views of the dynamic Tokyo skyline from the bar on the 52nd floor.

N’Dea Davenport, best known as the lead vocalist for The Brand New Heavies, a U.K. acid-jazz and funk band, and Shuya Okino, DJ and leader of the Kyoto Jazz Sextet, will for the first time in their 26-year-long friendship collaborate together. This event also marks Davenport’s first live jazz performance.

There are two sessions scheduled, with the first from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m (doors open at 7 p.m.) and the second from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. (doors open at 9.30 p.m.)

Table seats are ¥7,000 per person, including a glass of Champagne. Counter seats are ¥3,500 per person. Prices include cover charge and exclude tax. Reservations are required.

The Park Hyatt Tokyo is 12 minutes from Shinjuku station. For inquiries and reservations, call the New York Bar at 03-5323-3458 or visit http://restaurants.tokyo.park.hyatt.co.jp/en/nyb.