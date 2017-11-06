The can’ts and don’ts of Japanese society are writ large on its signage

When the Muromachi Era monk Ikkyu (1394-1481) was running late on his way to an appointment, he came across a nice little bridge that looked like a shortcut that could save him the embarrassment of a late arrival. It seemed almost too good to be true. The only problem was the sign beside the bridge, which read このはし渡るべからず (Kono hashi wataru bekarazu, “Don’t cross this bridge”).

Though this legendary tale is over five centuries old, it still feels very real — not so much for the bridge or the hurried monk, but because of the sign and its contents.

Even a relaxing walk through an urban Japanese setting will reveal that warnings, prohibitions and other similar messages are a characteristic component of the landscape. While we may feel a little over-regulated at times, as Ikkyu surely did in front of that bridge, these messages are a good source of material for anyone interested in understanding the various ways prohibitions are communicated in Japanese society.

To start at the most direct end, many messages use negated imperatives. Examples are 危ない！ わたるな！ (Abunai! Wataruna! “Danger! Don’t cross!”), which is a warning you’ll find on busy roads (not bridges), or 道路に 止めるな (Dōro ni tomeruna, “Don’t park on the street”), as reported by Mark Schreiber in an earlier article for the Bilingual page.

The imperative is normally avoided because it can sound quite brusque. So you’re likely to “hear” it more frequently from a sign than real people.

Rather than imperatives, many prohibitions in public spaces take the form of a declarative sentence. Again, starting with more direct language, there are negated messages in plain style, such as 上へ登らない (Ue e noboranai, literally “[Someone] doesn’t climb up”), to be understood as a warning not to climb — maybe a utility pole. To further strengthen the message, you can attach the noun こと (koto), as in 上へ登らないこと (ue e noboranai koto).

More commonly, however, prohibitions in declarative sentences come in the formal style. A frequent sight is the phrase お断り します (O-kotowari shimasu, literally “I/we prohibit”), as in 無断駐車お断りします (Mudan chūsha o-kotowari shimasu, “No parking without permission”).

To prohibit people from using something, like an escalator running in the wrong direction, the polite but determined ご利用になれません (Go-riyō ni naremasen, “You can’t use this”) comes in handy.

A most favorable way of making official prohibitions is through noun endings. Best-known is the term 禁止 (kinshi, prohibition), as found on signs like 自転車乗り入れ 禁止 (Jitensha nori’ire kinshi, “No trespassing on bikes”) or 立ち入り禁止 (Tachi’iri kinshi, “Don’t enter”).

Prohibitions may also be disguised as requests. This is easily done with a negated verb plus ください (kudasai), as in 芝生に入らないでください (Shibafu ni hairanaide kudasai, “Please keep off the grass”) or ゴミを捨てないでください (Gomi o sutenai de kudasai, “Please don’t litter”).

On signs addressing younger citizens, kudasai is often replaced by the particle ne, as in the somewhat cute hiragana-only ここであそばないでね (Koko de asobanai de ne, “Don’t play here, OK?”).

For more formal ways of saying no, the term ご遠慮ください (Go-enryo kudasai, “Please refrain from 〜”) is recommendable, as in 関係者以外の立ち入りはご遠慮 ください (Kankeisha igai no tachi’iri wa go-enryo kudasai, “No entry for unauthorized persons”).

Finally, let’s not forget the Japanese “let’s” form, also known as hortative, whose distinctive “we” feeling appears particularly suitable for banning public nuisances: 路上 喫煙は止めましょう (Rojō kitsuen wa yamemashō, “Let’s stop smoking on the street”) and 歩きスマホは止めましょう (Aruki sumaho wa yamemashō, “Let’s stop looking at our smartphones while walking”).

The Japanese sociolinguist Fumio Inoue has analyzed a large corpus of traffic slogans since the 1960s, including many prohibitions. He found that there has been a general trend away from blunt imperatives toward request forms, noun endings and full sentences.

On top of the list throughout all decades were hortative forms, but here, too, there was an increase from the informal やめよう (yameyō) to the more formal やめましょう (yamemashō), suggesting a less authoritative communication style from the state to its citizens.

As for Ikkyu, it is well-known that he finally made it over the bridge, by the simple trick of reading はし (hashi) not as 橋 (hashi, bridge) but as 端 (hashi, edge). His claim was that there was no offense since he didn’t go over the edge of the bridge and stayed right in the middle.

Nowadays you probably couldn’t get away with such playful tricks, but a careful reading of the Japanese found on signs that announce prohibitions will at least help you bridge a gap in understanding.