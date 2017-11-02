Experience the coziness of Denmark

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is holding the “Nordic Bliss” Denmark Fair through Nov. 30. Supported by the Danish embassy, guests can experience “hygge” with Danish food and culture, while commemorating 150 years of diplomatic relations between Denmark and Japan.

Hygge, loosely defined as cozy or charming, is a lifestyle in Denmark and other Nordic countries and is a way to enjoy life. Guests can experience The Imperial Hotel Tokyo’s unique take on hygge during the fair.

Mikkel Marschal, chef at the Danish embassy, has been invited to the hotel’s Imperial Viking Sal restaurant to create a Danish buffet. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (¥5,500 on weekdays, and ¥6,000 on weekends and holidays), while dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m on weekdays (¥8,200) and from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays (¥8,700). All prices include tax, but exclude service charge.

In addition, sandwiches and desserts made with Danish ingredients will be served at the Imperial Lounge Aqua. Experience the Imperial Hotel’s hygge for a limited time at the Rendez-Vous Lounge and Bar with Danish pastries and drinks. For those who want to take hygge home, Danish food will be on sale at the hotel shop Gargantua.

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya Station and six minutes from Yurakucho Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3504-1111.

Magnificent mint makes mojito magic

Three Hundred Bar NEXT, the first bar in Japan to have been awarded a Certificate of Mojito by the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba, sells more than 40,000 mojitos — made with freshly picked mint — every year.

Herbs, including the mint used in the signature mojitos, and other food and drinks served at the bar, are grown organically at a farm in Aomori Prefecture.

The bar has three branches in Tokyo’s Ginza area. Over 150 items, including drinks and appetizers are served for ¥300 each (some exceptions) at each branch.

The bar offers 16 varieties of mojito, including a garden mojito, acai mojito, cucumber mojito and others. The food menu includes Cuban sandwiches, jerk chicken, pizza and other tantalizing appetizers and snacks.

There is no cover charge and the bar operates under a drink ticket system, with each ticket sold for ¥300. In addition to the regular menu, bottled beer and selected whiskies are offered for one ticket each during the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. happy hour. The minimum number of tickets to be purchased is three for men and two for women, and a set of 11 tickets is available for ¥3,000.

Three Hundred Bar NEXT is four minutes from Hibiya station. For more information, call 03-3593-8300 or access http://www.300bar-next.com.

Chic Christmas celebrations in Tokyo

In keeping with the Christmas spirit, Royal Park Hotel The Shiodome, Tokyo is offering couples a splendid overnight stay at the hotel, complete with Christmas dinner, breakfast and a half bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Premier Champagne to welcome them to their room.

From Dec. 22 until Dec. 25 guests can stay at one of two rooms, choosing an economy double with a Tokyo Tower view from ¥33,340, or a standard double from ¥33,610 per person per night, with both rooms for two persons. Tax and a 10 percent service fee are included.

The hotel’s restaurant All-Day Dining Harmony offers a Christmas dinner course that consists of an appetizer, soup, fish and meat dishes, dessert and coffee or tea. Dinner starts from either 5:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., and guests can make a Christmas toast with a complimentary glass of Champagne.

The following morning, guests can choose to have a Japanese and Western buffet at All-Day Dining Harmony, a Chinese made-to-order buffet at XVIN or a plate menu at Cafe Chaya Macrobiotics.

Royal Park Hotel The Shiodome, Tokyo is three minutes from Shinbashi station For more information and reservation, call 03-6253-1111 or visit http://www.rph-the.co.jp/shiodome/.