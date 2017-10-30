Lower House voter turnout second-lowest in postwar era

Sample newspaper article

総務省は10月23日、衆院選の投票率が 小選挙区、比例代表ともに53.68％で確定 したと発表した。

戦後最低だった前回2014年衆院選（小選挙区52.66％、比例代表52.65％）を小選挙区で1.02ポイント上回ったものの、戦後2番目に低い水準となった。

期日前投票者数は前回から約63％増の 約2138万人と過去最多だったが、10月22日に投票した有権者が落ち込んだ。野党の分裂で自民、公明両党との政権選択選挙に持ち 込むことができなかったことで有権者の関心が高まらなかったほか、超大型の台風21号に よる悪天候が影響したとみられる。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

総務省 (そうむしょう) Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

10月23日 (じゅうがつにじゅうさんにち） Oct. 23

衆院選 (しゅういんせん) Lower House election

投票率 (とうひょうりつ) voter turnout

小選挙区 (しょうせんきょく) single-seat constituencies

比例比例代表 (ひれいだいひょう)

proportional representation

ともに both

確定 (かくてい) fix, finalize

発表 (はっぴょう) announce

戦後 (せんご) postwar

最低 (さいてい) worst

前回 (ぜんかい) last time

2014年 (にせんじゅうよねん) the year 2014

上回った (うわまわった) exceeded

2番目 (にばんめ) second place

低い (ひくい) low

水準 (すいじゅん) level, standard

期日前投票者数 (きじつまえとうひょうしゃすう) number of those who voted early

約 (やく) approximately

63％増 (ろくじゅうさんぱーせんとぞう)

63 percent more

2138万人 (にせんひゃくさんじゅうはちまん にん) 21.38 million people

過去最多 (かこさいた) record high

有権者 (ゆうけんしゃ) voter

落ち込んだ (おちこんだ) dropped

野党 (やとう) opposition party

分裂 (ぶんれつ) split

自民 (じみん) LDP (Liberal Democratic Party)

公明 (こうめい) Komeito

両党 (りょうとう) both parties

政権選択選挙 (せいけんせんたくせんきょ) vote to decide who takes control of government

持ち込む (もちこむ) bring to

関心 (かんしん) interest

高まらなかった (たかまらなかった) didn’t rise

超大型 (ちょうおおがた) very powerful

台風21号 (たいふうにじゅういちごう) the season’s 21st typhoon (Typhoon Lan)

悪天候 (あくてんこう) bad weather

影響 (えいきょう) effect, affect

Quick questions

1) 衆院選の投票率を発表したのはどの省庁ですか。

2) 今回、過去最多だったのは何の数ですか。

3) 記事では、投票率が低かった要因として何が挙げられていますか。

Translation

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced Oct. 23 that the final figure for voter turnout in the Lower House election for both single-seat constituencies and proportional representation seats was 53.68 percent.

Turnout was 1.02 points higher in single-seat constituencies than in the previous 2014 Lower House election (single-seat constituencies 52.66 percent, proportional representation 52.65 percent), but it was still the second-lowest postwar turnout.

The number of people who voted early was up 63 percent from the previous vote, at about 21.38 million people, a record high, but the voter turnout on Oct. 22 (Election Day) fell. Due to splits among the opposition parties, the election was unable to raise interest among voters. Bad weather caused by the powerful Typhoon Lan also seems to have affected the turnout.

Answers

1) Which government ministry announced the figures for voter turnout in the Lower House election?

総務省。

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

2) What figure in the recent election was the highest on record?

期日前投票者数。 The number of people who voted early.

3) In the article, what are mentioned as factors for low voter turnout?

有権者の関心の低さと台風による悪天候。 Low voter interest and bad weather caused by a typhoon.