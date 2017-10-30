At last! FIguring out the difference between ‘iyoiyo’ and ‘toto’

Iyoiyo fuyu-no Orinpikku-ga chikazuite-kita-ne. (Finally, the Winter Olympics are just around the corner.)

Situation 1: Ms. Gray and her colleague Ms. Tamachi are chatting.

グレイ： いよいよ冬のオリンピックが近づいてきたね。どうなるかなあ。

田町： 私は男子のフィギュアスケートが楽しみなの。

Gurei: Iyoiyo fuyu-no Orinpikku-ga chikazuite-kita-ne. Dō naru-kanā.

Tamachi: Watashi-wa danshi-no figyua-sukēto-ga tanoshimi-nano.

Gray: Finally, the Winter Olympics are just around the corner. How do you think they’ll turn out?

Tamachi: I’m looking forward to the men’s figure skating.

Today we’ll introduce two adverbs: いよいよ and とうとう. The first, いよいよ, can be used to show when something is gradually increasing. Example: 夜(よる)になって、雨(あめ)はいよいよ激(はげ) しくなってきた (The rain got harder and harder as night fell). Nowadays, though, いよいよ tends to means “at last” or “finally,” and is used when something important is approaching. いよいよ conveys the speaker’s growing sense of expectation. Example: いよいよ私(わたし)が発表(はっぴょう)する番(ばん)になった (It’s finally my turn to make a presentation). The phrase can be used in the pattern いよいよだ, as Ms. Tamachi does in the Bonus Dialogue. The set phrase いよいよという時(とき) conveys the sense of being backed into a corner, as in 弟(おとうと)はいよいよという時にならないと勉強(べんきょう)を始(はじ)めない (My younger brother won’t start studying until it’s right down to the wire).

Situation 2: Mr. Sere and his colleague Mr. Mita are gossiping about a coworker.

セレ： 市川さん、とうとう来年、彼女と結婚するんだって。

三田： うわあ、よかったねえ。ずいぶん長い間付き合っていたんじゃない？

Sere: Ichikawa-san, tōtō rainen, kanojo-to kekkon-suru-n-datte.

Mita: Uwā, yokatta-nē. Zuibun nagai aida tsukiatte-ita-n-janai?

Sere: I heard Mr. Ichikawa will finally marry his girlfriend next year.

Mita: Wow, that’s great! He’s been going out with her for a long time, hasn’t he?

とうとう is similar to いよいよ in that both mean “at last” or “finally,” but とうとう expresses the nuance that an action has reached its final stage and the speaker feels emotional — delight, resignation, admiration, etc. — as a result, as in Mr. Mita’s response upon hearing of Mr. Ichikawa’s marriage. Example: とうとう富士山 (ふじさん)の頂上(ちょうじょう)に着(つ)いた (We finally reached the summit of Mount Fuji). とうとう can also be used when something exceeds a limit previously observed. Example: 忙(いそが)しくなって、とうとうジムをやめてしまった (I got so busy that I finally had to stop going to the gym). とうとう also means “after all” and can be used when something expected never ended up happening: 1時間(いちじかん)も待(ま)ったけど、とうとうリナは来(こ)なかったよ (I waited for one hour, but Rina never turned up).

Bonus Dialogue: Young colleagues Ms. Gray, Ms. Tamachi and Mr. Mita are speaking about their project.

グレイ： プロジェクトがいよいよ最終段階(さいしゅうだん かい)に入(はい)るね。

三田： うん、あしたはTK社(しゃ)と契約(けいやく)の日(ひ)だ。とうとうこの日が来(く)るなんて、信(しん)じられない。

田町： ほんとに、いよいよだね。うれしいけど、緊張(きんちょう)しちゃう。

グレイ： UQ社とはとうとう契約がまとまらなかったけど、 早い時期(じき)にTK社に変(か)えて、正解(せいかい)だったね。

田町： 私(わたし)もそう思(おも)う。ところで、三田(みた)さん、あしたの書類(しょるい)の準備(じゅんび) した？

三田： ううん、まだ。これからやるよ。

田町： もう、しょうがないなあ。三田さんは、いよいよというときにならないと手(て)をつけないんだから。

Gray: At last, we’ve reached the last stage of the project.

Mita: Yes, tomorrow’s the day we finalize our contract with TK Co. I can’t believe the day’s finally here.

Tamachi: Honestly, it’s finally here. I’m happy, but I’m still nervous.

Gray: We didn’t land the contract with UQ Co., but it was right to switch to TK early on.

Tamachi: I agree. By the way, Mr. Mita, have you prepared the documents for tomorrow?

Mita: No, not yet. I’ll do that now.

Gray: Ah, you’re hopeless. You never start working until your back’s against the wall.