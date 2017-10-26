Blending the West with Japan

Isetan Shinjuku Store is showcasing bags, business card cases and scarves that blend the timeless elegance of a premium British lifestyle brand and classic traditional Japanese craftsmanship (kŌgei) at The Stage on the first floor of the main building through Tuesday.

The special display features items from the new Liberty London collection, designed and supervised by Living Human Treasure Kunihiko Moriguchi, a master of the yuzen Japanese dying technique.

Moriguchi’s designs are based on the Iphis pattern, the brand’s signature motif that helped to launch the Liberty London accessory collection in 2013. It is named after a character in Greek mythology. Moriguchi’s interpretation of the geometric pattern comes in two series: the subtle gradations of “stripe” and “checker,” a reworking of the traditional Japanese ichimatsu pattern.

Isetan Shinjuku Store is a five-minute walk from Shinjuku Station, and is also within walking distance of Shinjuku-Sanchome and Shinjuku-Nishiguchi stations..

