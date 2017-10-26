Everything needed for the holidays

From Nov. 1 throughout the holiday season, the Mandarin Oriental Gourmet Shop at the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, is offering 10 Christmas sweets, including three kinds of Buche de Noel, two kinds of Christmas shortcakes and several other seasonal treats. From Dec. 1, the hotel is also offering a Japanese New Year osechi ryori, or traditional food eaten at around the new year, and a spa osechi gift box.

The Orange and Chocolate Buche de Noel comes with chocolate cream made of homemade orange marmalade and 65 percent cacao Belgium bitter chocolate, and comes in two sizes, with a small priced at ¥850 and a large at ¥5,600. Two other kinds of Buche de Noel are maple and pear (small: ¥750, large: ¥4,800) and raspberry and pistachio (small: ¥850, large: ¥5,200), while the Christmas shortcake comes in two sizes: 12 and 15 centimeters in diameter and priced at ¥4,600 and ¥5,600 respectively. Moreover, a two-tier shortcake with Amaō strawberries is available for ¥20,000.

The osechi ryori (¥18,000) consists of three stacked boxes; two of them filled with Cantonese dishes and the third featuring marinated shrimp and roast sirloin.

The New Year’s spa osechi gift at ¥20,000 also comes in stacked boxes filled with Ayurvedic oils and bath salts. All prices exclude tax.

The Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo is adjacent to Mitsukoshimae and Shin-Nihonbashi stations. For more information and reservations, call 03-3270-8800 or access www.mandarinoriental.co.jp/tokyo/.

Celebrate Christmas with sweets and meats

Royal Delica on the first floor of the Royal Park Hotel in Nihonbashi is offering seven kinds of Christmas cakes, including four new cakes that saw outside judges deem them winners of the hotel’s Christmas Cake Contest, two kinds of Christmas bread (stollen and brioche de Noel) and dishes that are ideal for home parties.

The top-prize winning Noel Blanc (¥4,860) is a Mon Blanc aux marron coated with white chocolate. The second-place prize winner is Bon Rouge, a strawberry and chocolate mousse cake (¥3,996). Two other award-winning cakes are the Christmas Roulette (¥5,184), a playfully designed roulette-motif cake with vanilla and cassis flavors, and the decorative Christmas Wreath (¥4,320) made of lemon mousse and white chocolate.

Christmas shortcake (small for ¥3,240, large for ¥4,860), Buche de Noel (small for ¥2,700, large for ¥4,320) and Hexen Haus (¥7,560) are perennial favorites among the hotel’s Christmas cakes. Reservations for all cakes are accepted until Dec. 20 and they can be picked up between Dec. 22 and 25.

Holiday dishes to serve at home are also available and can be reserved until Dec. 17. Roast beef comes in two sizes, with 12 servings available for ¥19,440, and six servings for ¥9,720, while the Christmas Party Box (¥8,640) consists of roast chicken legs, salad and a small Buche de Noel for five people. All prices include tax.

The Royal Park Hotel is connected to Suitengumae Station. For more information, call 03-3667-1111 or access https://www.rph.co.jp/.

‘Playful’ cakes to cure winter blues

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu in Nagatacho has prepared this winter season seven kinds of eye-catching Christmas cakes under the theme of “playfulness” at the hotel’s Pastry Boutique Origami. The cakes can be reserved until Dec. 23, and are available for pickup between Dec. 10 and 25.

The no-bake cheesecake for Christmas (¥4,600) is made from a unique combination of French cream cheese and mango, pineapple and mandarin orange flavored jelly, with currant cream and orange jam hidden inside.

King Frost Ver.2017 (limited to 20 cakes) is a playful reindeer-shaped cake in four layers that includes white chocolate mousse and strawberry cake. At 36 centimeters in height, the cake is priced at ¥19,500.

Rouge Noel (¥3,000, limited to 30 cakes) is reminiscent of jewelry, with vivid colors in a strawberry and white chocolate mousse cake with lime cream. Although normally coffee-flavored, the Capitol Hotel Tokyu’s Noel Chocolat is tea-flavored, while the delectable Mon Blanc-like buche de Noel uses chestnuts from Ehime Prefecture. Both are priced at ¥4,800.

The hotel’s shortcake is made of rich cream from Hokkaido and fresh strawberries. It comes in two sizes: 15 centimeters (¥4,500) and 18 centimeters (¥5,500) in diameter.

A traditional stollen (¥3,980) is stored for four months to age after being baked, and is available at the shop without reservations from Dec. 1. All prices include tax.

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu is directly connected to Kokkaigijidomae and Tameike-Sanno stations. For more information, call 03-6206-1576.