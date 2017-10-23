Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market relocation months specified

Sample newspaper article

東京都は10月16日、築地市場（中央区）の豊洲（江東区）への移転時期を「2018年9～10月」と設定し、築地市場の業界団体と調整すると発表した。都はこれまで「18年6月 上旬から秋になる」との見通しを説明して いたが、時期がより具体的になった。

都はこの日、築地の業界団体のトップらに 移転時期の調整を依頼した。都と市場業者が議論する「新市場建設協議会」を10月末までに開き、移転日について合意を得たいとしている。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

東京都 (とうきょうと) Tokyo (Metropolitan Government)

10月16日 (じゅうがつじゅうろくにち) Oct. 16

築地市場 (つきじしじょう) Tsukiji (fish) market

中央区 (ちゅうおうく) Chuo Ward

豊洲 (とよす) Toyosu

江東区 (こうとうく) Koto Ward

移転時期 (いてんじき) timing of relocation

2018年9～10月 (にせんじゅうはちねん きゅうからじゅうがつ)

from September to October, 2018

設定 (せってい) set

業界団体 (ぎょうかいだんたい) industry group

調整 (ちょうせい) adjust, coordinate

発表 (はっぴょう) announce

これまで up till now

6月 (ろくがつ) June

上旬 (じょうじゅん) early

秋 (あき) autumn

見通し (みとおし) prospect

説明 (せつめい) explain

より具体的に (よりぐたいてきに) more specifically

この日 (このひ) on this day

依頼 (いらい) request

市場業者 (しじょうぎょうしゃ) market groups

議論 (ぎろん) discuss

建設 (けんせつ) construction

協議会 (きょうぎかい) council

10月末 (じゅうがつまつ) late October

開き (ひらき) open

合意を得たい (ごういをえたい) want to reach an agreement

Quick questions

1) 築地市場はどこに移転することが決まっていますか。

2) 東京都は誰に移転時期の調整を依頼しましたか。

3) これまでの説明と10月16日の発表では何が変わりましたか。

4) 都は移転日をいつごろまでに決めたいとしていますか。

Translation

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has set the time for relocating the operations of the Tsukiji fish market, currently in Chuo Ward, to the nearby Toyosu waterfront area (Koto Ward) in “September to October 2018.” It said they will discuss specifics with industry groups. The metropolitan government had explained that the market relocation would happen between early “June and autumn of 2018,” but the latest announcement shows a more specific timeframe.

The metropolitan government asked the market’s business representatives to discuss the relocation date. It said it wants to open a council for the new fish market construction consisting of government officials and business representatives by the end of October and agree on a date for relocation.

Answers

1) Where is the Tsukiji fish market set to relocate to?

江東区の豊洲。

Toyosu in Koto Ward.

2) Who did the Tokyo Metropolitan Government ask to coordinate the timing of the relocation?

築地の業界団体のトップら。

The leaders of Tsukiji fish market’s business groups.

3) What has changed from the previous explanation to the announcement on Oct. 16?

移転時期がより具体的になった。

The relocation timing has been narrowed down.

4) When does the metropolitan government expect to finalize the relocation date by?

10月末。

By the end of October.