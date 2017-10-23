Be decisive with ‘koto ni suru’ or give it a good try with ‘yo ni suru’

Atarashii kuruma-o kau koto-ni shita-no. (I decided to buy a new car.)

Situation 1: Ms. Tamachi and her colleague Ms. Hashimoto are chatting.

橋本： 新しい車を買うことにしたの。最近のはずいぶん 燃費がよくなっているらしいから。

田町： ああ、エコカーは、かなり違うみたいね。

Hashimoto: Atarashii kuruma-o kau koto-ni shita-no. Saikin-no-wa zuibun nenpi-ga yokunatte-iru rashii-kara.

Tamachi: Aa, ekokā-wa kanari chigau-mitai-ne.

Hashimoto: I decided to buy a new car. I hear that the fuel economy in cars these days has really improved.

Tamachi: Yeah, eco-friendly cars are apparently very different from the old ones.

Today we’ll introduce proper uses of Xことにする and Xようにする. Xことにする shows a decision and means that someone decided to do X (dictionary form or nai-form of intentional verb). It is used when the speaker wants to show that it is his/her decision or resolution, so the phrase cannot be used when speaking about a job transfer, for example, where the speaker’s intent is irrelevant. Examples: 引越(ひっこ)しをして会社(かいしゃ)に 近(ちか)いところに住(す)むことにした (I decided to move and live near the office); 来週 (らいしゅう)のパーティーには出席(しゅっせき)しないことにしました (I decided not to attend next week’s party).

Situation 2: Mrs. Okubo reminds her husband that today is their daughter’s birthday.

妻： きょうはまり子の誕生日だから、忘れないでね。

夫： うん、夕食までには帰るようにするよ。

Tsuma: Kyō-wa Mariko-no tanjōbi-da-kara, wasurenai-de-ne.

Otto: Un, yūshoku-made-ni-wa kaeru-yō-ni suru-yo.

Wife: Today is Mariko’s birthday. Don’t forget.

Husband: Sure. I’ll make sure I’m home in time for dinner.

Xようにする has two usages. The first is when the speaker wants to say they are making an effort to realize X (verb in dictionary or nai-form), as in the husband’s remark above. More examples: 出発(しゅっぱつ)の2時間前(にじかんまえ)には空港(くうこう)に着(つ)くようにしなさい (Make sure you arrive at the airport two hours before departure); スーパーではできるだけレジ袋(ぶくろ)をもらわないようにしています (I try not to get plastic bags at the supermarket). Xようにする is also used to express that something is done so that X can be realized. Example: このドアからうちの猫(ねこ)が自由(じゆう)に出入(ではい)りできるようにしました (I made this door so that my cat can go in and out freely).

Bonus Dialogue: Mrs. Okubo’s son, Mitsuo, talks to his mother.

光男： これからは夜(よる)早(はや)く寝(ね)て、朝(あさ)早く起(お)きて勉強(べんきょう)することにするよ。睡眠(すいみん)をきちんと取(と)らないと、勉強したことが定着(ていちゃく)しないんだってさ。

母： そう。でも、ほんとうにできるのかしらね。この前(まえ)は早く寝て遅(おそ)く起きたから、結局(けっきょく)勉強できなかったじゃない。

光男： あの時(とき)は、目覚(めざ)ましがちゃんと鳴(な) らなかったからだよ。こんどからは目覚ましを ちゃんとかけることにする。

母： ゲームなんかしないで早く寝るようにすればいいと思(おも)うんだけど。

光男： 気分転換(きぶんてんかん)は必要(ひつよう)だよ。ゲームの時間は減(へ)らすようにするけど。

母： こんどはちゃんとしなさいよ。ほんとに意志(いし)が弱(よわ)いんだから。

光男： 母(かあ)さんに言(い)われたくないね。ダイエットすることにしたと言っては、何回(なんかい)も失敗(しっぱい)しているじゃないか。

母： まあ、それはそうだけど…。

Mitsuo: From now on, I’m going to go to bed early, get up early and study. Apparently, if we don’t get enough sleep, the things we’ve studied don’t stick.

Mother: Really? But can you really do it? The other day you went to bed early but got up late and couldn’t study after all.

Mitsuo: That was because my alarm clock didn’t ring. I’ll definitely set it correctly from now on.

Mother: I think you should go to sleep early instead of playing online games.

Mitsuo: Taking a mental break is essential! But OK then, I’ll make sure I cut down on games.

Mother: You’d better follow through this time. You’re so weak-willed.

Mitsuo: I don’t need to hear that from you, Mom! You keep saying you’ve decided to go on a diet but you then you give up, time after time.

Mother: Well, that is true, but …