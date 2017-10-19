Buffet offers the flavors of Niigata

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay’s Chef’s Live Kitchen is offering its 10th Niigata Promotion through Nov. 30. Lunch, dinner and dessert buffets will feature approximately 25 traditional items made using ingredients from Niigata Prefecture.

Executive chef Isamu Tsukuda and gourmet journalist Toryu has created the menus through a collaboration. Tsukuda especially recommends the yellowtail carpaccio salad, fermented salmon sushi, smooth and flavorful hegi soba noodles made of funori seaweed and bouillabaisse of Niigata gurnard, crab and cod.

The rice used in all rice dishes is the freshly harvested highest-quality Sado Koshihikari that has been grown in an environmentally friendly way. Being procured from farms that adopt organic methods and use less agrichemicals, the vegetables are also rich in flavor and have an antioxidant effect.

The dessert menu includes tube cake made of rice grown in Niigata, panna cotta of locally produced yogurt and fruit salad yogurt.

Lunch, dessert and dinner buffets are available for ¥3,725, ¥3,132 and ¥5,430 respectively on weekdays, and ¥4,201, ¥3,325 and ¥5,986 on weekends and holidays. The prices are for adults and exclude tax and service charge.

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay is adjacent to Takeshiba Station on the Yurikamome Line or eight minutes from JR Hamamatsucho Station. For more information, call 03-5404-3956.

Celebrating the tastes of autumn

The Tokyo Station Hotel is offering a variety of autumn treats at its restaurant, lounge and bar through the end of November.

Petit Autumn (¥7,200), a lunch course offered at the Restaurant Blanc Rouge, consists of collagen-rich local gamecock soup, sauteed scallops with matsutake mushroom pilaf and other seasonal delights.

The main dish of the dinner course Menu d’Automme (¥15,800) is French veal in three different seasonings. The main can be upgraded to the highest-quality Sendai beef chateaubriand for an additional ¥4,000.

The Meet Meat Promotion based on the concept of “share and enjoy different kinds of meat” is offered at Bar and Cafe Camellia. Jōshu beef steak is available for ¥3,980, a combination dish of lean steak and seafood for ¥3,680, and roasted young boar loin marinated in miso for ¥2,980.

At the lobby lounge, a warm parfait of cereal rice risotto topped with marinated mushrooms and steamed vegetables with soup and coffee or tea is offered for ¥2,680. The Baton open sandwich, one of the regular menu items, is also arranged with autumn ingredients. Parfait Mont Blanc topped with sweet stewed Tamba Japanese chestnut paste is available for ¥2,480 with coffee or tea. All prices include tax, but exclude service charge.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-5220-1111.

Satisfying the holiday sweet tooth

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho hotel has started accepting orders for Christmas cakes dubbed “Gallery Christmas Cake 2017” at the All-Day Dining Oasis Garden restaurant. Three varieties of exquisitely decorated cakes and two kinds of holiday breads — stollen and berawecka — are prepared in time to celebrate the festive season.

The concept of the Snow Kaleido cake is a kaleidoscopic night view of the city; under a snow dome in the pattern of snowflakes is a no-bake cheese and framboise mousse cake topped with strawberries and chocolate plates sitting on an opera cake layered with praline butter cream and ganache as the base. The cake, which is available for ¥18,000, is 17 cm in height and 22 cm in diameter.

Additionally, the Apple Wreath cake consists of a chocolate tart topped with six apple-shaped apple mousse cakes and berries. Each mousse cake is as big as a real apple and each is covered in a bright red glaze. It is priced at ¥15,000 and is 20 cm tall and 21 cm in diameter.

White X’mas, a moist shortcake topped with a variety of berries, is available for ¥7,000.

The cakes can be picked up between Dec. 20 and 25, and reservations have to be made at least three days before the pick-up date. All prices include tax.

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho is directly connected to Nagatacho Station, or one minute from Akasaka Mitsuke Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3234-1111.