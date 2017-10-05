The 45th Jiyugaoka Megami Festival, organized by Jiyugaoka Megami Festival Organizing Committee, will be held in the area surrounding Jiyugaoka Station in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward on Oct. 8 and 9. That is the largest event in the fashionable Jiyugaoka district, with area residents, 11 shopping street associations, schools and companies joining together in celebration.

Performances will include “iTSCOM x Music On! TV (Emuon!) presents Czecho No Republic special live,” “Azumi Inoue & Yu-yu Family Concert,” “For Jiyugaoka that I love. IT’S A SHOW TIME!” by Jay Kabira, “Grand review show” by Midori Hatsukaze and “Special live” by Yutaro Miura. The event, which sees the participation of more than 1,300 shops, expects 600,000 visitors during the two days. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the festivities.

The Jiyugaoka Megami Festival began in 1973.

Jiyugaoka Station marked its 88th anniversary this year and was the first station in Japan to have “jiyu” (free) in its name.

This content is compiled by JT Media Enterprise Division.