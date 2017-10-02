Giant panda cub born at Ueno zoo named Xiang Xiang

Sample newspaper article
東京都の小池百合子知事は9月25日、都庁で記者会見し、上野動物園のジャイアントパンダの赤ちゃん（雌）の名前が「シャンシャン（香香）」に決まったと正式に発表した。8点に絞られた候補のうち応募が最も多かった。小池氏は「とても呼びやすく、かわいらしい名前。今後もかわいがってほしい」と述べた。
母親のシンシン（12歳）とそろってのお目見えは、生後半年を迎える12月となる見込み。
同園は「香」という漢字について「かわいらしいイメージで選んだ。中国側も呼びやすい名前だと言ってくれた」と説明。中国語の 辞書で「人気者」という意味があったのも 後押ししたという。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
東京都の小池百合子知事 (とうきょうとのこいけゆりこちじ) Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike
9月25日 (くがつにじゅうごにち) Sept. 25
都庁 (とちょう) Tokyo Metroplitan Government headquarters
記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference
上野動物園 (うえのどうぶつこうえん) Ueno Zoological Gardens
赤ちゃん (あかちゃん) baby
雌 (めす） female
名前 （なまえ) name
香香 (しゃんしゃん） Xiang Xiang
決まった (きまった) was decided
正式に (せいしきに) officially
発表 (はっぴょう) announce
8点 (はってん) eight items
絞られた (しぼられた) narrowed down
候補 (こうほ) candidate
応募 (おうぼ) entry (in a competition)
最も多かった (もっともおおかった) had the most numbers
呼びやすく (よびやすく) easy to call out
今後 (こんご) from now on
述べた (のべた) said
母親 (ははおや) mother
12歳 (じゅうにさい）12 years old
そろって together
お目見え (おめみえ) make an appearance
生後半年 (せいごはんとし) six months from birth
迎える (むかえる) celebrate
12月 (じゅうにがつ) December
見込み (みこみ) likelihood
同園 (どうえん) the aforementioned zoo
香 (かおり、こう) Xiang
漢字 (かんじ) kanji
選んだ (えらんだ) chose
中国側 (ちゅうごくがわ) the Chinese side
言った (いった) said
説明 (せつめい) explain
辞書 (じしょ) dictionary
人気者 (にんきもの) popular figure
意味 (いみ) meaning
後押し (あとおし) boost
Quick questions
1) 名前の候補はいくつに絞られていましたか。
2) シャンシャンが一般に公開されるのはいつですか。
3) 「香」という漢字は中国語でどんな意味がありますか。
Translation
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike held a press conference at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government headquarters on Sept. 25 to announce that the new giant panda cub born at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo’s Taito Ward has officially been named Xiang Xiang. The name had the most number of entries among the list of names narrowed down to eight.
“The name is very easy to call out and cute. I hope you will all continue to love her,” Koike said.
Xiang Xiang is expected to make her public debut with her mother, Shin Shin (12 years old), in December, when he reaches 6 months.
The zoo said that the kanji for “Xiang” “was chosen because of its cute image.” It explained that “the Chinese side also said it was an easy name to call out.”
The fact that one of the meanings for the kanji listed in Chinese dictionaries is “popular star” gave the name a boost in being chosen, the zoo said.
Answers
1) How many names were chosen as possible candidates before the final decision?
8点。
Eight names.
2) When will Xiang Xiang appear in front of the general public?
生後半年になる12月。
In December, when he becomes 6 months old.
3) What does the kanji for “Xiang” mean in Chinese?
人気者。
A popular figure.