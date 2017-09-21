Enjoy spooky suite tea service

The Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka is offering a Halloween plan “Adults’ Halloween Suite,” limited to one pair or group per day, from Sept. 22 to Oct. 31.

The French-palace-themed suite is decorated in an eerie and creepy Halloween motif with bats hanging from tree branches and black feather wreaths, making the place look as if the mysterious occupant of the room has just stepped out.

Guests can enjoy taking pictures wearing a cloak, hat and other costumes. A unique afternoon tea set will be served in the room at the requested time during the stay, so guests can enjoy a tea party at night under the dim lights. It includes a Halloween themed cake made by the hotel’s pastry shop Gourmet Boutique Melissa.

The plan without breakfast is priced at ¥20,000 per person for a room for two, ¥15,300 for three persons, and ¥13,000 for four persons (¥26,000, ¥19,300 and ¥16,000 respectively on Saturdays and days before holidays). For an additional charge, guests can add breakfast. All prices include tax and service charge. Reservations need to be made at least four days in advance.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka is directly connected to Nakanoshima Station on the Keihan Line. For information or reservations, call 06-6448-1121 or visit www.rihga.co.jp/osaka.

Serving up fright-night treats

The four restaurants and bars at ANA Crowne Plaza Hotel Kobe will be hosting Halloween-themed events throughout October.

The Lounge will offer its monthly buffet with a Halloween twist on Oct. 14 and 15, featuring “worm jelly,” “eyeball mousse” and “witch fingers” along with other bewitching treats. At dinner on Oct. 14, The Lounge will have its first “Nighttime Dessert Buffet” with chef-carved roast beef, pumpkin crepes and original Halloween cocktails.

Meanwhile, The Terrace on the fourth floor will serve various Halloween specials on weekends and holidays, including pumpkin gratin in jack-o’-lanterns and black curry in a pumpkin shell. Guests with painted faces or in costume will receive candy (for children under 12), or a Black Cocktail (adults only).

The Bar’s monthly Jazz Live on Oct. 17 offers a sophisticated Halloween night with the bar’s Halloween cocktails and desserts.

Also, the 36th-floor Level 36 will host “Carnevale di Halloween Dinner,” a party for adults, on Oct. 27. Suggested dress is orange and black, and guests can enjoy haunting decorations and unique Italian dishes.

The ANA Crowne Plaza Kobe is adjacent to Shin-Kobe Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.anacrowneplaza-kobe.jp.

Break out the bubbly for ‘Yelloween’

French luxury Champagne house Veuve Clicquot and importer and marketer of world-class spirits, Champagnes and wines MHD Moet Hennessy Diageo K.K., will be organizing “Veuve Clicquot Yelloween,” an elegant and stylish Halloween event for adults, from Oct. 26 to 28 in Tokyo’s trendy Roppongi district.

With its distinctive yellow label being the symbol of the Veuve Clicquot brand, yellow lights emanating from lanterns and lamps will illuminate the Halloween party venue.

This year’s concept is “Secret urban forest.” The event in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Roppongi promises a magical atmosphere that makes guests feel as if they are suddenly lost in a mystical forest wrapped in darkness. Vibrant performances will take place on the lit-up stage fashioned to look like a huge birdcage in the middle of the space. Guests may see shadows of mysterious animals lurking among the trees. A sophisticated selection of high-quality Champagnes and fing-er food will be available.

Details of the event will be on the website from the end of September and advance tickets will also be available for online purchase from the website.

For more information on the event, please visit https://www.veuveclicquot.com/ja-jp/yelloween from the end of September.