Elegant watches showcased

Watch dealer Misuzu Corp. held a Handa Watch World Fair at a Tokyo hotel on Sept. 12 to showcase high-end Swiss timepieces and other watches.

The company, which also operates the Misuzu Gakuen chain of cram schools that work to prepare high school students to enter university, invited Swiss watch craftsman Antoine Preziuso and his son Florian to the fair for a panel discussion with Misuzu President Haruhisa Handa.

Preziuso’s elegant watches were on display at the fair, along with other watches that Misuzu has the exclusive rights to sell in Japan, including Jaermann & Stubi, Roberto Cavalli by Franck Muller and Candy Time by Madison New York.

Other guests at the event included Masayuki Hirota, editor-in-chief of the Japanese edition of Chronos, a luxury watch magazine. The first 500 guests at the fair received a free welcome drink to enjoy while taking in the elegant timepieces.

Misuzu recently bought Swiss luxury golf watchmaker Jaermann & Stubi and Misuzu President Haruhisa Handa was named the president of the company.