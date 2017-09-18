Kiryu makes history with sub-10 second 100 meters

Sample newspaper article
陸上男子の桐生祥秀（21）＝東洋大＝が９月9日、福井市の福井県営陸上競技場で行われた日本学生対校選手権の100メートル決勝で9秒98の日本新記録を樹立し、日本人で初めて「10秒の壁」を破った。序盤こそリードを許したが、追い風1.8メートルの好条件下で得意の中盤で加速して逆転した。五輪の花形種目で、日本勢の長年の夢だった領域に足を踏み入れ、3年後の東京五輪に弾みをつけた。
100分の1秒まで表示する現行の電気計時では1968年にジム・ハインズ（米国）が9秒95で走り、世界で初めて10秒を切った。日本人は49年遅れで悲願の9秒台突入となった。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
陸上男子 (りくじょうだんし) a male track-and-field athlete
桐生祥秀 (きりゅうよしひで） Yoshihide Kiryu
東洋大 (とうようだい) Toyo University
福井市 (ふくいし) Fukui city
県営陸上競技場 (けんえいりくじょうきょうぎじょう) prefectural track-and-field stadium
行われた (おこなわれた) held
日本学生対校選手権 (にほんがくせいたいこうせんしゅけん) Japan Intercollegiate Championship
決勝 (けっしょう) final
9秒98 (きゅうびょうきゅうはち) 9.98 seconds
日本新記録 (にほんしんきろく) new Japan record
樹立 (じゅりつ) set up
初めて (はじめて) first time
壁 (かべ) wall
破った (やぶった) broke
序盤 (じょばん) early stage
許した (ゆるした) allowed
追い風 (おいかぜ) trail wind
好条件下 (こうじょうけんか) under favorable conditions
得意 (とくい) forte
中盤 (ちゅうばん) middle stage
加速 (かそく) accelerate
逆転 (ぎゃくてん) reverse
五輪 (ごりん) Olympics
花形種目 (はながたしゅもく) popular games
日本勢 (にほんぜい) Japanese athletes
長年の夢 (ながねんのゆめ) long-time dream
領域 (りょういき) area
足を踏み入れ (あしをふみいれ) step foot
弾み (はずみ) boost
表示 (ひょうじ) show
現行 (げんこう) existing
電気計時 (でんきけいじ) electric timekeeper
走り (はしり) ran
切った (きった) cut
遅れ (おくれ) delay
悲願 (ひがん) long-cherished
9秒台 (きゅうびょうだい) 9-second-mark
突入 (とつにゅう) enter
Quick questions
1) 記録樹立時、どんな好条件がありましたか。
2) 世界で初めて10秒を切ったのは誰ですか。
3) 世界初の9秒台が出てから日本人の9秒台が出るまで何年かかりましたか。
Translation
Sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu, 21, of Toyo University, became the first Japanese to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters with a time of 9.98 seconds at the finals of an intercollegiate meet held at Fukui Prefectural Athletic Park in Fukui on Sept. 9.
He was trailing behind at the beginning of the race, but with a trail wind of 1.8 meters to his advantage, he picked up speed in the middle, his forte, and came from behind to win. Kiryu finally realized a long-held Japanese athletics dream for one of the most popular sports of the Olympic Games, giving a boost to the Tokyo Olympics to be held in three years.
With the existing electric timekeeper, which measures up to a 100th of a second, Jim Hines of the U.S. marked 9.95 seconds in 1968, becoming the first man in the world to break the 10-second barrier. A Japanese broke the same barrier 49 years later, something that had been long-cherished.
Answers
1) What was the favorable condition when the record was made?
追い風が1.8メートルだった。
There was a trail wind of 1.8 meters.
2) Who first broke the 10-second barrier?
ジム・ハインズ。
Jim Hines.
3) How many years did it take for a Japanese to break the 10-second barrier since it was first broken in the world?
49年。
Forty nine years.