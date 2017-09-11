Japan Post mulls drone use between post offices

Sample newspaper article

日本郵便は8月4日、郵便局間の荷物配送に 小型無人機ドローンの活用を検討していると明らかにした。人手不足対策の一環で、来年にも一部導入を目指す。

政府が成長戦略でドローンの荷物配送を山間部で2018年に始め、都市部で20年代に本格化させる目標を掲げていることに歩調を合わせる。楽天やヤマトホールディングス（HD）も配送での活用を視野に実験を行っているが、安全に飛べるかなど課題は多い。

日本郵便の福田聖輝副社長は記者会見で ドローンの活用について「山間、へき地や 離島の郵便局間で想定している。（実用化へ）法規制がどれだけ緩和されるかが大きなポイントになる」と語った。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

日本郵便 (にほんゆうびん) Japan Post Co.

8月4日 (はちがつよっか) Aug. 4

郵便局間 (ゆうびんきょくかん) between post offices

荷物配送 (にもつはっそう) package delivery

小型無人機 (こがたむじんき) small unmanned vehicle

活用 (かつよう) use

検討 (けんとう) consider

明らかにした (あきらかにした) revealed

人手不足対策 (ひとでぶそくたいさく) measure to tackle a shortage of manpower

一環 (いっかん) part of

来年 (らいねん) next year

一部導入 (いちぶどうにゅう) partial implementation

目指す (めざす) aim

政府 (せいふ) government

成長戦略 (せいちょうせんりゃく) pro-growth strategy

山間部 (さんかんぶ) mountainous area

都市部 (としぶ) urban area

20年代 (にじゅうねんだい) 2020s

本格化 (ほんかくか) get underway

目標 (もくひょう) goal

掲げている (かかげている) set

歩調を合わせる (ほちょうをあわせる) in step with

楽天 (らくてん) Rakuten

視野に (しやに) in view

実験 (じっけん) experiment

行っている (おこなっている) conduct

安全 (あんぜん) safe

飛べる (とべる) can fly

課題 (かだい) challenge

多い (おおい) many

福田聖輝副社長 (ふくだせいきふくしゃちょう) Executive Vice President Seiki Fukuda

記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference

へき地 (へきち) remote areas

離島 (りとう) remote island

想定 (そうてい) assume

実用化 (じつようか）practical use

法規制 (ほうきせい) legislate

緩和 (かんわ) ease

Quick questions

1) 日本郵便はドローンをどのように使うことを検討していますか。

2) 政府が掲げる目標では、山間部でのドローンの荷物配達はいつから始まりますか。

3) ドローン実用化のポイントは何だと日本 郵便の副社長は言っていますか。

Translation

Japan Post Co. said Aug. 4 it is considering using drones to move packages between post offices, as part of an effort to ease the shortage of manpower. Partial implementation is to start from as early as next year.

Japan Post is considering using drones in step with the Japanese government’s pro-growth plan under which drone use is eyed for parcel delivery in mountainous regions in 2018 and in urban areas in the 2020s. Rakuten Inc. and Yamato Holdings Co. are testing drone deliveries, but flight safety concerns remain.

“We are aiming to fly drones between post offices in mountainous areas and remote islands,” Japan Post Executive Vice President Seiki Fukuda said at a press conference. “How far regulations will be loosened” will be important in putting it into practical use, Fukuda said.

Answers

1) How is Japan Post Co. considering using drones?

郵便局間の荷物配達に使うことを検討している。

It is considering using drones to transport packages between post offices.

2) According to the government’s plan, when will drones be in use in mountainous regions?

2018年。

In 2018.

3) What’s does the vice president of Japan Post say is important in terms of putting drones to practical use?

法規制がどれだけ緩和されるか。

How far regulations will be loosened.