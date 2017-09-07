Family time in the center of the city

The Family Stay 2017 vacation plan is being offered at the Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel, which is conveniently located in the heart of Tokyo, through Sept. 22.

Free parking for one vehicle is included in the plan for guests to enjoy easy access to sightseeing spots around the city. For a second car, the regular parking fee of ¥3,240 per 24 hours will be charged.

Located only five minutes from Shibuya Station, which is served by eight different train lines, traveling by train is an attractive alternative.

The plan includes a Western morning buffet at Caramelo, the hotel’s restaurant overlooking a garden full of lush greenery. Made-to-order omelets served right out of the pan, bread made onsite, coffee and fresh orange juice squeezed right in front of guests are only a few of the wonderful items available.

The plan is priced at ¥16,000 to ¥20,000 for adults and ¥9,600 to ¥12,000 for children aged under 12 (Tax and service charge included).

Rooms have twin beds plus an extra bed. Pajamas, slippers, toothbrushes and baby cots are available upon request. Reservations can be made on the hotel website.

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is five minutes from Shibuya Station’s West Exit. For further information or reservations, call 03-3476-3000 or visit www.ceruleantower-hotel.com .

Enjoying an autumn evening gathering

Through Nov. 30, Hotel Century Southern Tower’s Tribeks restaurant is offering an evening Autumn Group Plan.

Perfect for gatherings of coworkers, friends or families, the plan consists of platters of savory seasonal delicacies and two hours of unlimited drinks. While dining at the restaurant, guests can also enjoy spectacular night views from 100 meters above the ground.

The plan is available for a group of three up to 18 at ¥6,000 per person (tax and 10 percent service charge included) for two hours between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The menu ranges from appetizers and pasta to fish, meat and dessert. Appetizers include such delectable dishes as smoked salmon and smoked cheese salad, pumpkin mousse, and seafood and lily bulb ajillo with ciabatta bread. The menu is subject to change according to ingredient availability.

A wide selection of free-flowing drinks include beer, wine, various cocktails, non-alcohol beer and sparkling wine and soft drinks.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from Shinjuku Station’s South Exit. For more information or reservations, call 03-5354-0111 or visit www.southerntower.co.jp.

Chocolate creations embrace fall flavors

The Westin Tokyo is pleased to offer a second edition of its World Chocolate and Desserts buffet where guests can enjoy the delicious chocolate creations until Sept. 29.

The buffet will be available at the hotel’s first floor international buffet restaurant The Terrace from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only. The buffet follows on the great success of the first edition that took place in May.

This time the restaurant is preparing artistic sweets featuring the diverse flavors of autumn. Delicious chocolates from around the world are combined with apple, sweet potato, chestnut, pumpkin and other items to make approximately 30 types of original desserts. The tasty treats showcase how well the various tastes and characteristics of the chocolate combines with the flavors of fall.

Priced at ¥3,700 for adults and ¥1,850 for children (tax and service fee excluded). The menu is subject to change according to ingredient availability.

The Westin Tokyo in Yebisu Garden Place is seven minutes from Ebisu Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-5423-7000 or visit www.westin-tokyo.co.jp.