Akita’s Omagari fireworks competition held after heavy rain

Sample newspaper article
全国の花火師が技を競い合う第91回全国花火競技大会（通称・大曲の花火）が８月26日、秋田県大仙市で開かれ、約1万8千発の花火が夜空を彩った。25日の豪雨で市内を流れる 雄物川が氾濫し、会場の桟敷席が冠水する など大きな被害が出たが、市の職員らが復旧作業をして、開催に間に合わせた。
午後7時前に打ち上げが始まり、次々と夜空に広がる赤や青など色とりどりの花火に、 約74万人の観客（主催者発表）からは歓声や拍手が湧き起こった。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
全国 (ぜんこく) nationwide
花火師 (はなびし) pyrotechnician
技 (わざ) skill
競い合う (きそいあう) compete
第91回全国花火競技大会（だいきゅうじゅう いっかいぜんこくはなびきょうぎたいかい)
the 91st National Fireworks Display Contest
通称 (つうしょう) commonly known
大曲 (おおまがり) Omagari
秋田県大仙市 (あきたけんだいせんし) Daisen city, Akita Prefecture
開かれ (ひらかれ）held
約1万8千発 (やくいちまんはっせんぱつ) about 18,000 shots
夜空 (よぞら) night sky
彩った (いろどった) colored
豪雨 (ごうう) heavy rain
市内 (しない) in the city
流れる (ながれる) flow
雄物川 (おものがわ) Omono River
氾濫 (はんらん) flood
会場 (かいじょう) venue
桟敷席 (さじきせき) paid seating
冠水 (かんすい) flood
大きな被害 (おおきなひがい) major damages
出た (でた) occurred
市の職員ら (しのしょくいんら） city officials and others
復旧作業 (ふっきゅうさぎょう) recover work
開催 (かいさい) host
間に合わせた (まにあわせた) made it in time
午後7時前 （ごごしちじまえ) before 7 p.m.
打ち上げ (うちあげ) launch
始まり (はじまり) began
次々と (つぎつぎと） consecutively
広がる (ひろがる) fill
赤や青 (あかやあお) red and blue
色とりどりの (いろとりどりの) colorful
観客（かんきゃく) audience
主催者発表 (しゅさいしゃはっぴょう）
organizer announcement
歓声 (かんせい) cheer
拍手 (はくしゅ) applause
湧き起こった (わきおこった) erupted
Quick questions
1) 8月25日、秋田県大仙市ではどんなことが起きましたか。
2) 花火大会の最初の花火が打ち上がったのは何時ごろですか。
3) 大曲の花火は何を競う大会ですか。
Translation
The 91st National Fireworks Display Contest (commonly known as Omagari fireworks), in which the country’s fireworks masters compete over their skills, was held Aug. 26 in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, with about 18,000 fireworks lighting up the night sky. Heavy rain in the city on Aug. 25 flooded the Omono River, which runs through the city, and there were major damages, including water-damaged seats at the venue. However, city officials and others worked to repair the damage and managed to hold the event in time.
The shooting of fireworks began before 7 p.m. and an audience of about 740,000 (according to organizers) cheered and applauded at the colorful red and blue fireworks that shot up one after another into the evening sky.
Answers
1) What kind of things happened in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, on Aug. 25?
豪雨で市内を流れる雄物川が氾濫し、花火 大会の会場に大きな被害が出た。
Heavy rain caused the city’s Omono River to flood, and there were major damages to the fireworks venue.
2) Around what time did the first fireworks shoot into the sky?
午後7時ごろ。
Around 7 p.m. in the evening.
3) What does the Omagari Fireworks contest?
全国の花火師の技。
The skills of the country’s pyrotechnicians.