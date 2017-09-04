Akita’s Omagari fireworks competition held after heavy rain

Sample newspaper article

全国の花火師が技を競い合う第91回全国花火競技大会（通称・大曲の花火）が８月26日、秋田県大仙市で開かれ、約1万8千発の花火が夜空を彩った。25日の豪雨で市内を流れる 雄物川が氾濫し、会場の桟敷席が冠水する など大きな被害が出たが、市の職員らが復旧作業をして、開催に間に合わせた。

午後7時前に打ち上げが始まり、次々と夜空に広がる赤や青など色とりどりの花火に、 約74万人の観客（主催者発表）からは歓声や拍手が湧き起こった。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

全国 (ぜんこく) nationwide

花火師 (はなびし) pyrotechnician

技 (わざ) skill

競い合う (きそいあう) compete

第91回全国花火競技大会（だいきゅうじゅう いっかいぜんこくはなびきょうぎたいかい)

the 91st National Fireworks Display Contest

通称 (つうしょう) commonly known

大曲 (おおまがり) Omagari

秋田県大仙市 (あきたけんだいせんし) Daisen city, Akita Prefecture

開かれ (ひらかれ）held

約1万8千発 (やくいちまんはっせんぱつ) about 18,000 shots

夜空 (よぞら) night sky

彩った (いろどった) colored

豪雨 (ごうう) heavy rain

市内 (しない) in the city

流れる (ながれる) flow

雄物川 (おものがわ) Omono River

氾濫 (はんらん) flood

会場 (かいじょう) venue

桟敷席 (さじきせき) paid seating

冠水 (かんすい) flood

大きな被害 (おおきなひがい) major damages

出た (でた) occurred

市の職員ら (しのしょくいんら） city officials and others

復旧作業 (ふっきゅうさぎょう) recover work

開催 (かいさい) host

間に合わせた (まにあわせた) made it in time

午後7時前 （ごごしちじまえ) before 7 p.m.

打ち上げ (うちあげ) launch

始まり (はじまり) began

次々と (つぎつぎと） consecutively

広がる (ひろがる) fill

赤や青 (あかやあお) red and blue

色とりどりの (いろとりどりの) colorful

観客（かんきゃく) audience

主催者発表 (しゅさいしゃはっぴょう）

organizer announcement

歓声 (かんせい) cheer

拍手 (はくしゅ) applause

湧き起こった (わきおこった) erupted

Quick questions

1) 8月25日、秋田県大仙市ではどんなことが起きましたか。

2) 花火大会の最初の花火が打ち上がったのは何時ごろですか。

3) 大曲の花火は何を競う大会ですか。

Translation

The 91st National Fireworks Display Contest (commonly known as Omagari fireworks), in which the country’s fireworks masters compete over their skills, was held Aug. 26 in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, with about 18,000 fireworks lighting up the night sky. Heavy rain in the city on Aug. 25 flooded the Omono River, which runs through the city, and there were major damages, including water-damaged seats at the venue. However, city officials and others worked to repair the damage and managed to hold the event in time.

The shooting of fireworks began before 7 p.m. and an audience of about 740,000 (according to organizers) cheered and applauded at the colorful red and blue fireworks that shot up one after another into the evening sky.

Answers

1) What kind of things happened in Daisen, Akita Prefecture, on Aug. 25?

豪雨で市内を流れる雄物川が氾濫し、花火 大会の会場に大きな被害が出た。

Heavy rain caused the city’s Omono River to flood, and there were major damages to the fireworks venue.

2) Around what time did the first fireworks shoot into the sky?

午後7時ごろ。

Around 7 p.m. in the evening.

3) What does the Omagari Fireworks contest?

全国の花火師の技。

The skills of the country’s pyrotechnicians.