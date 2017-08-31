Chinese fare on fine china a treat for the senses

Through Sept. 30, The Peninsula Tokyo, in partnership with luxury French porcelain brand Legle France, is offering “RUYI Gastronomy,” a contemporary Chinese tableware service and dining experience in its signature Hei Fung Terrace Cantonese restaurant.

With more than 150 years of tableware design and manufacturing, Legle France’s latest “RUYI” collection recreates the sophistication of exquisite Chinese tableware that has long shined brightly on the international dining scene.

RUYI Gastronomy is wholly conceptualized and curated by creative director Desmond Chang. Founded in 2012 as a result of Chang’s passion for food, wine and flavor combinations, the inventive and highly acclaimed RYUI Gastronomy experience has since been launched in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei. It is presented for the first time in Japan at The Peninsula Tokyo.

In collaboration with Hei Fung Terrace’s chef Dicky To, the sumptuous six-course banquet will focus on aesthetics, harmony, balance and prized ingredients served on exquisite tableware pairings and patterns hand-picked exclusively by Chang. Imperial bird’s nest soup, Sanriku black abalone, braised king prawn with Shanghai crab roe and Chinese noodles are just some of the highlights of the menu.

The Peninsula Tokyo is connected to Hibiya Station, or three minutes from Ginza or Yurakucho stations. For more information, call 03-6270-2888.

Fair showcases the best of Britain

“A Taste of Britain” fair will be held at the Imperial Hotel Tokyo until Oct. 31.

Imperial Lounge Aqua offers British afternoon tea comprised of ingredients from Britain for ¥4,860. On Sept. 5 and 19 and Oct. 10 and 24, a formal afternoon tea served by a butler on fine Wedgwood porcelains is available by reservation for ¥8,500.

Three seminars on topics related to Britain will also be held. On Sept. 14 and Oct. 12, Mitoko Kawachi, a leading expert on herbs, will hold a healing herb tea seminar along with afternoon tea, while a cutting director from Davies & Son will speak and hold a workshop on tailored suits on Sept. 19 over a meal and a drink. Both are priced at ¥7,000. Additionally, Scotch whisky seminars conducted by the hotel bartender will be available on Sept. 28 and Oct. 19 for ¥8,000. All prices include tax and service charge.

Live musical performances, including hits by The Beatles and U.K. songs from the 80s, will be held on Sept. 6 and 20 and Oct. 11 and 25. There will be a music charge of ¥1,080 (tax included). The Gargantua delicatessen will also offer a selection of British take-out delicatessen favorites, bread and sweets.

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya Station and six minutes from Yurakucho Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3504-1111 or visit www.imperialhotel.co.jp.

Artistic, playful anniversary celebration

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho is commemorating the first anniversary of its opening with an artistic accommodation plan through Sept. 30.

The “Your Gallery” accommodation plan comes with goods from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) gift shop. Each room will come with a MoMA “Gallery Wall” notebook and a set of “Color-dot” pens. The plan, which includes breakfast, is priced at ¥34,603 per person (deluxe room for two people).

Additionally, the first anniversary “Teddy Bear” accommodation plan is also being held to mark the hotel’s first anniversary. It comes with a 28-cm-tall teddy bear from Steiff, one of the world’s top teddy bear producers. With the wish to open more doors to more customers, a key-like pendant made of Swarovski crystal is attached to the Teddy Bear. Prices start from ¥44,253 per person for a room for two, with breakfast and one first anniversary bear per room.

All prices include tax and service charge.

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho is directly connected to Nagatacho Station, or one minute from Akasaka Mitsuke Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3234-1111 or access www.princehotels.co.jp/kioicho.