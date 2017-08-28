Japan mulls setting up facility to analyze dementia genomes

Sample newspaper article

認知症の治療対策を進めるため、厚生労働省が患者のゲノム（全遺伝情報）などを一元的に管理、解析するデータセンターを新設する方向で検討していることが8月23日、分かった。認知症のゲノム解析を目的とした大規模拠点の設置は初めて。人工知能（AI）で膨大なデータを分析することにより、治療法を 確立することも期待される。

65歳以上の認知症患者は2012年の462万人から25年には700万人に急増することが見込まれており、国を挙げての対策が急務となっている。データセンター新設はその一環で、18年度予算の概算要求に関連費用を盛り込む。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

認知症 (にんちしょう) dementia

治療対策 (ちりょうたいさく) treatment measures

進める (すすめる) proceed

厚生労働省 (こうせいろうどうしょう) the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

患者 (かんじゃ) patient

全遺伝情報 (ぜんいでんじょうほう） entire genetic information

一元的 (いちげんてき) one-dimentional

管理 (かんり) control, manage

解析 (かいせき) analyze

新設 (しんせつ) newly set up

方向 (ほうこう) direction

検討 (けんとう) consider

8月23日 (はちがつにじゅうさんにち） Aug. 23

分かった (わかった) was known

目的 (もくてき) objective

大規模拠点 (だいきぼきょてん) large-scale hub

設置 (せっち) set up

初めて (はじめて) first

人工知能 (じんこうちのう) artificial intelligence

膨大な (ぼうだいな） vast

分析 (ぶんせき) analyze

確立 (かくりつ) establish

期待 (きたい) expect

65歳以上 (ろくじゅうごさいいじょう)

over age 65

462万人 (よんひゃくろくじゅうにまんにん）

4.62 million people

700万人 (ななひゃくまんにん) 7 million people

急増 (きゅうぞう) soar

見込まれて (みこまれて) expected

国を挙げての対策 (くにをあげてのたいさく)

a national measure

急務 (きゅうむ) urgent

一環 (いっかん）part

18年度予算 (じゅうはちねんどよさん) budget for fiscal 2018

概算要求 (がいさんようきゅう） budgetary request

関連費用 (かんれんひよう） related costs

盛り込む (もりこむ） include

Quick questions

1) 記事によると、データセンターで管理する 認知症患者のゲノムはどうやって分析すると書かれていますか。

2) 2025年に700万人に増えると見込まれて いるのはどんな人たちの数ですか。

3) データセンターの新設によってどんなことも期待されていますか。

4) データセンター新設の関連費用を予算に盛り込むのはどの省庁ですか。

Translation

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is considering setting up a data center to analyze the genomes (full sets of genetic information) of dementia patients as part of efforts to better treat the brain disorder, ministry sources said Aug. 23.

The facility would be the nation’s first large-scale data hub for analyzing the genomes of dementia patients. By using artificial intelligence to interpret a vast amount of data on genomes, there are also hopes that new ways of treating patients will be established.

The number of dementia patients aged over 65 is expected to soar from 4.62 million in 2012 to 7 million in 2025, and tackling this issue is an urgent task for the country. Setting up the data center is part of that initiative and the health ministry will request outlays to finance the project under the government budget for fiscal 2018.

Answers

1) According to the article, how will the genomes of dementia patients managed at the data center be analyzed?

人工知能を使って。 Using AI.

2) Who are the people expected to grow in number to 7 million in 2025?

65歳以上の認知症患者。 Dementia patients aged over 65.

3) What can we expect as an outcome of setting up the new data center?

認知症の治療法の確立。 Establishing forms of treatment for dementia.

4) Which ministry will include the costs related to the setting up of the data center in the government budget?

厚生労働省。

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.